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          2026 NLL playoffs quarterfinals preview: Key players, stats

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          Buffalo Bandits vs. Vancouver Warriors - Game Highlights (1:19)

          Watch the Game Highlights from Buffalo Bandits vs. Vancouver Warriors, 04/04/2026 (1:19)

          • ESPN staffApr 24, 2026, 03:30 PM

          The 2026 National Lacrosse League playoffs are set to take place Friday and Saturday with the quarterfinals.

          The top-seeded Vancouver Warriors host the No. 8 seed Halifax Thunderbirds at 10 p.m. Friday, followed by three games on Saturday.

          The defending champion Buffalo Bandits enter the bracket as the No. 5 seed, and are looking to win their fourth straight title.

          Here's the full schedule of quarterfinal games, along with key stats and players to know for each matchup.

          Quarterfinal schedule

          Note: All games available to stream via the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub. All times Eastern.

          Friday, April 24

          Halifax Thunderbirds at Vancouver Warriors | 10 p.m.

          Saturday, April 25

          Buffalo Bandits at Georgia Swarm | 7:30 p.m.

          Toronto Rock at Saskatchewan Rush | 9 p.m.

          San Diego Seals at Colorado Mammoth | 9 p.m.

          Friday's game

          No. 8 Halifax Thunderbirds at No. 1 Vancouver Warriors

          10 p.m. ET | Rogers Arena

          Leading scorers:

          Thunderbirds: Clarke Petterson (40 G, 50 A) | Warriors : Keegan Bal (45 G, 79 A)

          Goaltenders:

          Thunderbirds: Warren Hill (686 saves, 0.81 SV%) | Warriors: Christian Del Bianco (724 saves, 0.81 SV%)

          Saturday's games

          No. 5 Buffalo Bandits at No. 4 Georgia Swarm

          7:30 p.m. ET | Gas South Arena

          Leading scorers:

          Bandits: Dhane Smith (39 G, 79 A) | Swarm: Shayne Jackson (32 G, 50 A)

          Goaltenders:

          Bandits: Matt Vinc (654 saves, 0.79 SV%) | Swarm: Brett Dobson (742 saves, 0.85 SV%)

          No. 6 Toronto Rock at No. 3 Saskatchewan Rush

          9 p.m. ET | SaskTel Centre

          Leading scorers:

          Rock: CJ Kirst (34 G, 37 A), Mark Matthews (18 G, 53 A) | Rush: Ryan Keenan (35 G, 60 A)

          Goaltenders:

          Rock: Nick Rose (408 saves, 0.81 SV%) | Rush: Frank Scigliano (604 saves, 0.79 SV%)

          No. 7 San Diego Seals at No. 2 Colorado Mammoth

          9 p.m. ET | Ball Arena

          Leading scorers:

          Seals: Wesley Berg (26 G, 48 A) | Mammoth: Will Malcom (36 G, 53 A)

          Goaltenders:

          Seals: Christopher Origlieri (576 saves, 0.78 SV%) | Mammoth: Dillon Ward (688 saves, 0.81 SV%)