2026 NLL playoffs quarterfinals preview: Key players, stats

The 2026 National Lacrosse League playoffs are set to take place Friday and Saturday with the quarterfinals.
The top-seeded Vancouver Warriors host the No. 8 seed Halifax Thunderbirds at 10 p.m. Friday, followed by three games on Saturday.
The defending champion Buffalo Bandits enter the bracket as the No. 5 seed, and are looking to win their fourth straight title.
Here's the full schedule of quarterfinal games, along with key stats and players to know for each matchup.
Quarterfinal schedule
Note: All games available to stream via the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub. All times Eastern.
Friday, April 24
Halifax Thunderbirds at Vancouver Warriors | 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 25
Buffalo Bandits at Georgia Swarm | 7:30 p.m.
Toronto Rock at Saskatchewan Rush | 9 p.m.
San Diego Seals at Colorado Mammoth | 9 p.m.
Friday's game
No. 8 Halifax Thunderbirds at No. 1 Vancouver Warriors
10 p.m. ET | Rogers Arena
Leading scorers:
Thunderbirds: Clarke Petterson (40 G, 50 A) | Warriors : Keegan Bal (45 G, 79 A)
Goaltenders:
Thunderbirds: Warren Hill (686 saves, 0.81 SV%) | Warriors: Christian Del Bianco (724 saves, 0.81 SV%)
Saturday's games
No. 5 Buffalo Bandits at No. 4 Georgia Swarm
7:30 p.m. ET | Gas South Arena
Leading scorers:
Bandits: Dhane Smith (39 G, 79 A) | Swarm: Shayne Jackson (32 G, 50 A)
Goaltenders:
Bandits: Matt Vinc (654 saves, 0.79 SV%) | Swarm: Brett Dobson (742 saves, 0.85 SV%)
No. 6 Toronto Rock at No. 3 Saskatchewan Rush
9 p.m. ET | SaskTel Centre
Leading scorers:
Rock: CJ Kirst (34 G, 37 A), Mark Matthews (18 G, 53 A) | Rush: Ryan Keenan (35 G, 60 A)
Goaltenders:
Rock: Nick Rose (408 saves, 0.81 SV%) | Rush: Frank Scigliano (604 saves, 0.79 SV%)
No. 7 San Diego Seals at No. 2 Colorado Mammoth
9 p.m. ET | Ball Arena
Leading scorers:
Seals: Wesley Berg (26 G, 48 A) | Mammoth: Will Malcom (36 G, 53 A)
Goaltenders:
Seals: Christopher Origlieri (576 saves, 0.78 SV%) | Mammoth: Dillon Ward (688 saves, 0.81 SV%)