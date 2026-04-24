2026 NLL playoffs quarterfinals preview: Key players, stats

Watch the Game Highlights from Buffalo Bandits vs. Vancouver Warriors, 04/04/2026 (1:19)

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The 2026 National Lacrosse League playoffs are set to take place Friday and Saturday with the quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Vancouver Warriors host the No. 8 seed Halifax Thunderbirds at 10 p.m. Friday, followed by three games on Saturday.

The defending champion Buffalo Bandits enter the bracket as the No. 5 seed, and are looking to win their fourth straight title.

Here's the full schedule of quarterfinal games, along with key stats and players to know for each matchup.

Quarterfinal schedule

Note: All games available to stream via the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub. All times Eastern.

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Friday, April 24

Halifax Thunderbirds at Vancouver Warriors | 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

Buffalo Bandits at Georgia Swarm | 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Rock at Saskatchewan Rush | 9 p.m.

San Diego Seals at Colorado Mammoth | 9 p.m.

Friday's game

No. 8 Halifax Thunderbirds at No. 1 Vancouver Warriors

10 p.m. ET | Rogers Arena

Leading scorers:

Thunderbirds: Clarke Petterson (40 G, 50 A) | Warriors : Keegan Bal (45 G, 79 A)

Goaltenders:

Thunderbirds: Warren Hill (686 saves, 0.81 SV%) | Warriors: Christian Del Bianco (724 saves, 0.81 SV%)

Saturday's games

No. 5 Buffalo Bandits at No. 4 Georgia Swarm

7:30 p.m. ET | Gas South Arena

Leading scorers:

Bandits: Dhane Smith (39 G, 79 A) | Swarm: Shayne Jackson (32 G, 50 A)

Goaltenders:

Bandits: Matt Vinc (654 saves, 0.79 SV%) | Swarm: Brett Dobson (742 saves, 0.85 SV%)

No. 6 Toronto Rock at No. 3 Saskatchewan Rush

9 p.m. ET | SaskTel Centre

Leading scorers:

Rock: CJ Kirst (34 G, 37 A), Mark Matthews (18 G, 53 A) | Rush: Ryan Keenan (35 G, 60 A)

Goaltenders:

Rock: Nick Rose (408 saves, 0.81 SV%) | Rush: Frank Scigliano (604 saves, 0.79 SV%)

No. 7 San Diego Seals at No. 2 Colorado Mammoth

9 p.m. ET | Ball Arena

Leading scorers:

Seals: Wesley Berg (26 G, 48 A) | Mammoth: Will Malcom (36 G, 53 A)

Goaltenders:

Seals: Christopher Origlieri (576 saves, 0.78 SV%) | Mammoth: Dillon Ward (688 saves, 0.81 SV%)