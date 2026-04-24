India take on Canada and Denmark as Thomas & Uber Cup begins; Shooting Jr. World Cup, ISL continue : Indian Sports LIVE, April 24

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 24, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: The Thomas & Uber Cup begin, with India (M) facing Canada and India (W) taking on Denmark.
Football: Northeast United host FC Goa in the Indian Super League [7:30 PM].
Shooting: Jr. World Cup continues in Cairo, Egypt.
What happened yesterday?
Shooting: Prachi Gaikwad, Vanshika Chaudhary won gold as India retook top spot in the Jr. World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.
Motorsports: Kush Maini completed 193 laps for Alpine in his F1 test.
ISL: Kerala Blasters scored in injury-time to defeat Odisha FC by a 2-1 scoreline.
Football: AIFF, ISL Clubs, and Genius Sports discussed future roadmap for ISL.