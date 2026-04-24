Richards Bay vs. Mamelodi Sundowns - Kick-off time, how to watch, teams, news

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With their astonishing momentum slightly derailed in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch, Mamelodi Sundowns will seek to get their Betway Premiership title defence back on track when they visit Richards Bay on Sunday.

The clash will come immediately after Sundowns' title rivals, Orlando Pirates, face Kaizer Chiefs in a vital Soweto Derby. Heading into the weekend, Sundowns trail Pirates by one point with one game in hand.

Miguel Cardoso was left fuming on Wednesday after Tashreeq Matthews was denied a goal due to a tight but questionable offside call and several other 50-50 decisions went against Sundowns.

In his post-match press conference, the Portuguese head coach suggested VAR technology was needed to help officials and implied that Sundowns often get the short end of the stick when it comes to decisions.

"I think there are a lot of traps in our way up until the end. I don't want to speak too much, because I want to protect myself a little bit," Carodoso said in his post-Stellenbosch press conference.

"I think it's clear from the TV that had there been VAR, Tashreeq would not have been [called] offside. It's a minimal margin - but it's clear that he is not offside.

"I don't want to comment too much about the referees. I don't want to comment too much on anything that has to do with the organisation.

"I leave those comments to be made by the people that are responsible and can help," Cardoso said - urging the media to focus on the assistant referee raising his flag after Tshegofatso Mabasa's penalty was initially saved by Ronwen Williams only to drop it once Mabasa scored on the rebound.

Cardoso added that previous decisions which had gone against Sundowns when they played against Golden Arrows - including a wrongly disallowed Iqraam Rayners goal - "reminds me a little bit of that match today".

Cardoso stopped short of questioning the integrity of officials outright, but it was not the first time he implied officiating had helped Sundowns' title rivals. In previous years, Pitso Mosimane had been equally critical of PSL officiating, but also took care not to directly accuse anybody of malpractice.

Critics within South African football often focus on an alleged conflict of interest in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) - which governs the top two tiers of South African football. The PSL has the same chairman (Dr. Irvin Khoza) as Sundowns' title rivals, Orlando Pirates. Mato Madlala, the chairperson of Golden Arrows, has been the PSL's acting CEO since 2015.

On a continental level, similar criticisms have been levelled against Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe, who is the president of CAF while his son remains president of the club.

There is no evidence that Motsepe, Khoza or Madlala have abused their positions with regard to officiating. Khoza and Motsepe can point to the November 2024 PSL Disciplinary Committee fine against Orlando Pirates and April 2025 CAF fine against Mamelodi Sundowns - both for fan misbehaviour - as signs that South African and African football are functioning under their leadership without fear or favour.

Wherever one stands on the debates over the roles occupied by South Africa's club owners, there is no doubt that frustrations over officiating have fanned the flames of what was already an explosive title race between Sundowns and Pirates - which is now entering its decisive stretch.

Richards Bay already made a significant impact when they held Orlando Pirates to a 2-2 draw on April 10. Their next mission is to leave a similar dent in the defending champions' title dreams.

Tashreeq Matthews Carl Kafka/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Key details

Date: Sunday, April 26 at 17:30 CAT (15:30 GMT)

Venue: Richards Bay Stadium

How to watch: The match will air live on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)

Team news

Peter Shalulile and Nuno Santos have yet to return to the Sundowns team after picking up injuries. The Brazilians are facing serious fixture congestion, with a two-legged CAF Champions League final against AS FAR and six Premiership games still to play.

Expected lineups

Richards Bay

GK Ian Otieno

LB Sbani Mntungwa | CB Simphiwe Mcineka | CB Zulu Sbangani | RB Thembela Sikhakhane

CM Lindokuhle Zikhali | CM Baggio Tuli-Ngenovali Nashixwa | CM Moses Mthembu

LW Sanele Barns | ST Siyabonga Nzama | RW Thulani Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Keanu Cupido | CB Grant Kekana | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Jayden Adams | CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Tashreeq Matthews | ST Brayan León | RW Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Stats

Mamelodi Sundowns won their first 10 Betway Premiership games of 2026 before the draw to Stellenbosch snapped their streak.

Sanele Barns has scored 3 goals in his last 5 appearances for Richards Bay.