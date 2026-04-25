Lakers look to sweep Rockets among four more NBA playoff games live on Disney+ Philippines

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The 2026 NBA playoffs have delivered fireworks, with lower-seeded teams stealing wins on the road and swinging homecourt advantage in their favor.

That alone is reason enough to watch all the post-season games streaming on Disney+ in the Philippines.

Can Jokic and Nuggets overcome struggles? (April 26, 8:30 a.m. PHT: Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 4)

A few days after Jaden McDaniels called out the Denver Nuggets' defensive urgency, their Game 3 efforts reinforced that concern -- lacking the edge and physicality expected from a championship contender.

It wasn't a case of getting completely lit up, as the Minnesota Timberwolves shot a modest 47.3% from the field and just 26.5% from three, but Denver still lost the possession battle. They were beaten on the glass, 53-40, including 12-6 on offensive rebounds -- an indicator of effort and physicality where the Nuggets came up short. Through three games, they own the worst offensive rebounding rate among playoff teams at just 20.9%, a glaring weakness in a series defined by second chances.

Offensively, Denver haven't produced their best form. The ball movement has stalled, the spacing has tightened, and their production has dipped -- highlighted by just 12 assists in Game 3, and a middling 106.5 offensive rating this postseason. Even Nikola Jokic has slowed, struggling to solve Minnesota's length and physicality. He's shooting just 40% from the field, 20% from deep, with a 51.8 true shooting percentage, well below his usual standard of efficiency and control.

Still, if there's a team capable of flipping the script, it's Denver. But against a Wolves squad that has consistently disrupted the Nuggets over the past few seasons, the margin for error getting slimmer.

play 0:16 Scottie Barnes fights through contact to sink the jumper Scottie Barnes fights through contact to sink the jumper

Scottie Barnes' inside aggressiveness best option for Toronto (April 27, 1 a.m. PHT: Cavaliers vs Raptors Game 4)

The growing assertiveness of Scottie Barnes has been one of the clearest bright spots for the Toronto Raptors in this series, and he took it to another level in Game 3.

The former Rookie of the Year is putting up career-best playoff numbers at 26.7 points and 7.7 assists on elite 56/53/74 shooting splits. But more than the efficiency, it's how he's getting his points that's stood out. Barnes has consistently attacked the paint, fearlessly going at Cleveland's interior duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. His 33-point outing wasn't just about scoring; it was about imposing himself physically, finishing through contact, and collapsing the defense.

That downhill pressure opened everything else, with Barnes drawing multiple defenders on drives and responding with 11 assists, spraying the ball out to shooters and cutters to keep Toronto's offense flowing. With Brandon Ingram struggling to find his usual scoring rhythm, Barnes has naturally taken over as the Raptors' offensive engine.

If Toronto are to even the series, it will hinge on this version of Barnes through his relentless attacking, playmaking out of pressure, and dictating the tempo -- along with timely contributions from RJ Barrett and their young supporting cast including Collin Murray-Boyles and Jamison Battle.

play 0:27 LeBron nails huge game-tying 3 late for Lakers LeBron nails huge game-tying 3 late for Lakers

Dylan Harper's coming out party (April 27, 3:30 am. PHT: Spurs vs Trailblazers Game 4)

Only time will tell if Victor Wembanyama clears concussion protocol for Game 4, but the San Antonio Spurs have shown they can still generate offense and control stretches through their young backcourt even if he's limited or ruled out entirely.

That was on full display in Game 3, in which rookie guard Dylan Harper delivered a statement performance. Harper flipped the game in the second half, attacking downhill, finishing through contact, and punishing closeouts with confident shot-making. He finished with a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds on an elite 92.1 TS%, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. His ability to collapse the defense and create efficient looks became the Spurs' offensive engine during their comeback from a double-digit deficit.

Alongside him, Stephon Castle set the tone early and sustained it late, putting together a complete two-way outing with 33 points and five assists on 72.2 TS%. Castle's control in the half court and composure in transition highlighted how San Antonio's young guards and wings can carry the scoring load even without their franchise player.

On the other side, the Blazers will need more efficiency from Deni Avdija, who posted 19 points but struggled to find rhythm, shooting just 3-of-15 from the field. There are still positives, though. Scoot Henderson is starting to settle in offensively, averaging 26 points over the last two games, showing improved pace and shot selection. Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday chipped in with 29 points, but Portland will need his steady playmaking and defensive presence to stabilize their execution if they hope to swing momentum back in their favor.