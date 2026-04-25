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          India face Ukraine in Uber Cup; Bengaluru FC host Mumbai City in ISL, Jamshedpur FC face Chennaiyin: Indian Sports LIVE, April 25

          PV Sindhu. MOHD RASFAN / AFP via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffApr 25, 2026, 02:55 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 25, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: India face Ukraine in Uber Cup.

          • Football: Bengaluru vs Mumbai City FC at 5 pm; Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC at 7:30 pm.

          • Shooting: Jr. World Cup continues in Cairo, Egypt.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Badminton: India beat Canada in Thomas Cup, lose to Denmark in Uber Cup

          • Football: Goa go second in ISL after beating NorthEast United FC