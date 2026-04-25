India face Ukraine in Uber Cup; Bengaluru FC host Mumbai City in ISL, Jamshedpur FC face Chennaiyin: Indian Sports LIVE, April 25

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 25, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: India face Ukraine in Uber Cup.
Football: Bengaluru vs Mumbai City FC at 5 pm; Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC at 7:30 pm.
Shooting: Jr. World Cup continues in Cairo, Egypt.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: India beat Canada in Thomas Cup, lose to Denmark in Uber Cup
Football: Goa go second in ISL after beating NorthEast United FC