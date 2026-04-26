India beat Ukraine in Uber Cup, SC Delhi vs Mohammedan SC in ISL, Jr. Shooting World Cup continues: Indian Sports LIVE, April 26

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 26, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: India beat Ukraine in Uber Cup.
Football: SC Delhi vs Mohammedan SC at 7:30 pm.
Shooting: Jr. World Cup continues in Cairo, Egypt.
What happened yesterday?
Squash: Abhay Singh lost to former world No 1 Gawad in Zurich thriller.
Hockey: Olympic medallist Gurbax Singh Grewal dead
Shooting: Vanshika and Chirag won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold as India continued to top the table at the Jr. World Cup.
Athletics: Records galore on Day 2 of junior national competition.
Football: Bengaluru FC played out a goalless draw against Mumbai City; Jamshedpur thrashed Chennaiyin FC 4-1 in the ISL.
Football: Diamond Harbour edged Chanmari to remain on top of IFL 2025-26 table.