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          India beat Ukraine in Uber Cup, SC Delhi vs Mohammedan SC in ISL, Jr. Shooting World Cup continues: Indian Sports LIVE, April 26

          Unnati Hooda. Then Chih Wey/Xinhua via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffApr 26, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 26, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: India beat Ukraine in Uber Cup.

          • Football: SC Delhi vs Mohammedan SC at 7:30 pm.

          • Shooting: Jr. World Cup continues in Cairo, Egypt.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Squash: Abhay Singh lost to former world No 1 Gawad in Zurich thriller.

          • Hockey: Olympic medallist Gurbax Singh Grewal dead

          • Shooting: Vanshika and Chirag won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold as India continued to top the table at the Jr. World Cup.

          • Athletics: Records galore on Day 2 of junior national competition.

          • Football: Bengaluru FC played out a goalless draw against Mumbai City; Jamshedpur thrashed Chennaiyin FC 4-1 in the ISL.

          • Football: Diamond Harbour edged Chanmari to remain on top of IFL 2025-26 table.