Thompson's 10 points lead Swarm past Bandits, ending Buffalo's title streak

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Lyle Thompson delivered a masterful 10-point performance, powering the Georgia Swarm to a decisive 17-10 playoff victory over the Buffalo Bandits on Saturday at Gas South Arena that dethroned the three-time defending champions.

Thompson's four goals and six assists spearheaded a relentless offensive attack for the hosts. Swarm rookie Nolan Byrne impressed in his postseason debut, tallying three goals and three assists. Kaleb Benedict registered two goals and four assists, while Kean Moon finished with six assists. Shayne Jackson and Richie Connell each recorded a hat trick. In net, Brett Dobson stood tall with 36 saves to secure the quarterfinal win.

The loss brings an end to the Bandits' pursuit of a historic fourth straight NLL title. Ian MacKay was a bright spot for Buffalo, leading the team with three goals and two assists. Josh Byrne chipped in with one goal and five assists, while perennial MVP contender Dhane Smith was limited to just two assists on the night. Goaltender Matt Vinc made 34 saves.

Georgia built an early lead and never relinquished it, weathering the loss of standout rookie defender Michael Grace, who exited in the first quarter with a right knee injury and did not return. The Swarm led 9-5 at halftime and continued to pull away in the second half, with Thompson scoring three of his four goals after the break. The victory marks Georgia's first playoff win since their 2017 championship run.

Up next: The Swarm will host the Halifax Thunderbirds for Game 1 of the semifinals next weekend.

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