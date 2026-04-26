Boushy scores 5 goals, Rock top Rush in NLL quarterfinal

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Chris Boushy scored five goals, including a first-quarter hat trick, to lead the Toronto Rock to a 16-13 playoff victory over the Saskatchewan Rush at SaskTel Centre on Saturday.

The visitors stormed out of the gate, building a 6-2 lead after the first period. Boushy was instrumental in Toronto's fast start to the quarterfinal contest, scoring three times in a span of just under four minutes. He finished with a game-high five goals and one assist. Josh Dawick posted three goals and three assists, while Mark Matthews contributed one goal and four assists in his return to the lineup following an injury. CJ Kirst added a hat trick, and goaltender Nick Rose was stellar, making 49 saves.

Saskatchewan battled back after the early deficit, outscoring Toronto 5-2 in the second quarter to pull within one goal at halftime. The Rush briefly took a 9-8 lead in the third quarter on a goal from Robert Church, but Toronto regained control and never trailed again. Austin Shanks led all scorers with seven points on three goals and four assists for Saskatchewan. Church finished with three goals and three assists, while Zach Manns added a goal and three assists against his former team. Goalie Frank Scigliano made 31 saves.

Toronto's offense was bolstered by contributions throughout the lineup: Latrell Harris, Hugh Kelleher, Elijah Gash and Brad Kri each scored a goal.

For the Rush, Ryan Keenan scored twice, while Ryan Barnable, Connor McClelland, Brock Haley and Levi Anderson each found the back of the net once.

The victory punches Toronto's ticket to the NLL semifinals.

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