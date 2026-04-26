Leclaire's overtime goal lifts Seals past Mammoth in playoff thriller

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Tre Leclaire scored 59 seconds into overtime to give the San Diego Seals a dramatic 13-12 playoff victory over the Colorado Mammoth at Ball Arena on Saturday.

The visiting Seals saw a balanced offensive attack in the quarterfinal contest, with Wesley Berg and Zach Currier each finishing with three goals and four assists. Dylan Watson added three goals and one assist. In goal, Christopher Origlieri recorded 33 saves.

For the Mammoth, Will Malcom led all players with nine points on two goals and a game-high seven assists. Andrew Kew was a primary scoring threat, finding the back of the net four times to go with three assists, while Dylan McIntosh registered a hat trick along with an assist. Goaltender Dillon Ward was exceptional in the loss, turning away 55 shots.

Colorado built a four-goal lead in the third quarter, going up 10-6 on Kew's fourth goal of the night. San Diego, however, mounted a furious comeback. The Seals scored the final two goals of the third quarter to cut their deficit to 11-9. They continued their surge in the fourth, tying the score 11-11 on a goal from Watson. After Berg gave the Seals the lead, the score was knotted again at 12-12 on McIntosh's third goal, which ultimately sent the game to an extra period.

Leclaire's winner, assisted by Berg, sealed the rally and sent San Diego to the semifinals. The victory was particularly sweet for the Seals, who had been ousted by the Mammoth in previous playoff matchups.

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