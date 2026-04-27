India vs Australia in Thomas Cup, India vs China in Uber Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, April 27

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 27, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: India (M) take on Australia in the Thomas Cup [12 PM], and India (W) face the might of China in the Uber Cup [10 PM].
What happened yesterday?
Uber Cup: India bounced back with a 4-1 win over Ukraine.
Badminton: BWF approved the 3×15 scoring system.
Shooting: India won two medals on the final day, and finished top of medal tally at the Jr. World Cup.
Football: Mohammedan SC grabbed their third consecutive draw, denying SC Delhi victory in the ISL.
Athletics: Records tumbled on final day of national junior meet in Karnataka.