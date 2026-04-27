        <
        >

          India vs Australia in Thomas Cup, India vs China in Uber Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, April 27

          Lakshya Sen (L), PV Sindhu (R). ESPN / Getty
          • ESPN staffApr 27, 2026, 04:06 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 27, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: India (M) take on Australia in the Thomas Cup [12 PM], and India (W) face the might of China in the Uber Cup [10 PM].

          What happened yesterday?

          • Uber Cup: India bounced back with a 4-1 win over Ukraine.

          • Badminton: BWF approved the 3×15 scoring system.

          • Shooting: India won two medals on the final day, and finished top of medal tally at the Jr. World Cup.

          • Football: Mohammedan SC grabbed their third consecutive draw, denying SC Delhi victory in the ISL.

          • Athletics: Records tumbled on final day of national junior meet in Karnataka.