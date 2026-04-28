        <
        >

          East Bengal face Odisha in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, April 28

          East Bengal players celebrate a goal in the 3-3 draw against Bengaluru FC. Abhijit Addya/Focus Sports/ISL
          • ESPN staffApr 28, 2026, 02:56 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 28, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Football: East Bengal face Odisha FC in the ISL [7:30pm].

          What happened yesterday?

          • Thomas Cup: India swept past Australia 5-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals.