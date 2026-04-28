Polokwane City vs. Mamelodi Sundowns - Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Speaking on ESPN FC, former Manchester United defender Phil Jones calls for interim manager Michael Carrick to be given the job permanently. (1:27)

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Despite their recent blips, Mamelodi Sundowns will go top of the Betway Premiership if they beat Polokwane City at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday.

Sundowns won their first 10 league games of 2026 to gain the upper hand in the title race. However, a 1-1 draw to Stellenbosch on Wednesday and a 0-0 draw to Richards Bay on Sunday have halted their momentum.

However, the title is still essentially in their hands after Orlando Pirates drew 1-1 to Kaizer Chiefs in Sunday's Soweto Derby. If Miguel Cardoso steers his side to victory in all of their last five Premiership games, they will be champions.

There are many tough tests ahead, with Wednesday's being one of them. Seshego Stadium is a 15,000-capacity stadium in the heart of Seshego township. The atmosphere is likely to be intense on Wednesday night.