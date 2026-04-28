Polokwane City vs. Mamelodi Sundowns - Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Despite their recent blips, Mamelodi Sundowns will go top of the Betway Premiership if they beat Polokwane City at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday.
Sundowns won their first 10 league games of 2026 to gain the upper hand in the title race. However, a 1-1 draw to Stellenbosch on Wednesday and a 0-0 draw to Richards Bay on Sunday have halted their momentum.
However, the title is still essentially in their hands after Orlando Pirates drew 1-1 to Kaizer Chiefs in Sunday's Soweto Derby. If Miguel Cardoso steers his side to victory in all of their last five Premiership games, they will be champions.
There are many tough tests ahead, with Wednesday's being one of them. Seshego Stadium is a 15,000-capacity stadium in the heart of Seshego township. The atmosphere is likely to be intense on Wednesday night.
A Sundowns squad with plenty of mileage in their legs as they prepare for the final stretch of the Premiership season and the CAF Champions League final will have to be vigilant and manage the match well.
Miguel Cardoso has been criticised in the past for a style of football viewed as too pragmatic for a team nicknamed Bafana Ba Style (the Style boys) and the Brazilians (a nickname derived from the playing style as well as Sundowns' trademark yellow and blue home kits).
The Portuguese tactician has disputed these accusations. On the Sundowns Pitchside Podcast, he said at the start of the current season: "In the beginning, people were saying, 'Ah, maybe coach Miguel's style is not exactly Sundowns' style'. That's absolutely wrong.
"I was in Portugal for a long time, considered a coach who was too romantic in the way I think of the game. People like some more objectivity or direct game, or speed. They don't like being under pressure in the build-up and still try to do it. And I was this kind of coach there.
"If people go back [to] my first professional work in Rio Ave, where we achieved a historic fifth-place finish [in the league]. That team was known not only for the results but also for the style of play it had.
"If you go back there, watch that team playing, you'll be like, 'Wow, Miguel Cardoso has a lot to do with our [Sundowns] way of playing'.
"So, there's no conflict or whatsoever."
Whether or not Cardoso is a romantic at heart is a dispute that can be resolved at a later stage, but for the next month, his team will need every ounce of street-smarts at their disposal.
Their season - and potentially his tenure in charge of Mamelodi Sundowns - will ultimately be judged on the results over the next seven games (five in the Premiership and two in the CAF Champions League final against Morocco's AS FAR).
The old cliché of taking one game at a time may be trite, but ahead of Wednesday's visit to sixth-placed Polokwane City in Seshego and the subsequent Sunday game against the same opponents at Loftus Versfeld, Sundowns can ill-afford to shift their focus anywhere but the opponents in front of them.
Key details
Date: Wednesday, April 29 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)
Venue: Seshego Stadium
How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport Variety 3 (DSTV channel 208)
Team news
Peter Shalulile made his return to action off the bench against Richards Bay after two months sidelined. Nuno Santos, Mothobi Mvala and Miguel Reisinho have yet to return to action from long spells out, while Brayan León has picked up a fresh injury and is also doubtful.
Expected lineups
Polokwane City
LB Tlou Nkwe | CB Edwin Ramaja | CB Lebohang Nkaki | RB Thabang Matuludi
LM Bonginkosi Dlamini | CM Ndamulelo Rodney Maphangule | CM Manuel Kambala | RM Mokibelo Ramabu
ST Thabelo Tshikweta | ST Juan Mutudza
Mamelodi Sundowns
LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Keanu Cupido | CB Grant Kekana | RB Khuliso Mudau
CM Jayden Adams | CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena
LW Tashreeq Matthews | ST Iqraam Rayners | RW Thapelo Morena
Stats
The away game against Polokwane City is Mamelodi Sundowns' 23rd competitive fixture since the start of 2026 in all competitions. Title rivals Orlando Pirates have played 16.
Marcelo Allende has played the most minutes of all Sundowns outfield players this season with 3,011, as per Transfermarkt.