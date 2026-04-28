Former Nigeria striker Michael Eneramo dies during local friendly match

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Former Nigeria striker Michael Eneramo died on Friday after collapsing during a local friendly match in Ungwan Yelwa, Kaduna. He was 40.

According to reports, Eneramo played the full first half of the match before collapsing approximately five minutes into the second half. He was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed the death on Friday. General Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, speaking from Cairo, called it "devastating."

"I am short of words at this moment. I can only pray that God will grant him eternal rest and also grant his loved ones and the Nigeria football family the fortitude to bear the loss," Sanusi said.

Born November 26, 1985 in Kaduna, Eneramo earned 10 caps for the Super Eagles after declining overtures to represent Tunisia internationally.

He made his Nigeria debut in a goalless friendly against Jamaica in London on February 11, 2009, and scored his first international goal in a 1-1 draw against the Republic of Ireland in London on May 29, 2009.

He also featured in Nigeria's 1-0 win over France in Saint-Etienne and a 3-0 victory over Kenya in a 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Abuja. His most memorable goal for the Eagles came in a 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw against Tunisia in Abuja on September 6, 2009.

At club level, Eneramo was a fan favourite at Esperance Sportive de Tunis, where Blood and Gold supporters nicknamed him Al Dababa - The Tank. The club paid tribute to the forward on social media following his passing.

He also played for Besiktas, Sivasspor and Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkiye.

Eneramo's death is the latest in a grim period for Nigerian football and comes less than a week after former NFA President Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima died on April 18 in Kano at age 74. Galadima served as NFA chairman from 2002 to 2006.

The two deaths extend a painful stretch for Nigerian football in 2026. Former coach Chief Adegboye Onigbinde died March 9 at 88. Midfielder Henry Nwosu, a member of Nigeria's 1980 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad, died March 14 at 62.

Sports journalists Niyi Oyeleke and Tonnex Chukwu died in late February and early March respectively. Broadcaster Temisan Okomi, Group Head of Sports at Classic FM, died April 17.