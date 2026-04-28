FIFA investigate Kenyan FA amidst AFCON hosting uncertainty

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FIFA have launched an investigation into the crisis engulfing the Kenyan Football Federation (FKF) after the federation's National Executive Committee voted to suspend and replace its own president, Hussein Mohammed, alongside two senior officials.

The NEC promptly appointed FKF Vice President, former Kenya and Internazionale midfielder McDonald Mariga, the brother of ex-Tottenham Hotspur man Victor Wanyama, as acting president.

It's an investigation that it sure to add further uncertainty to next year's Africa Cup of Nations. Kenya are one of three hosts, alongside Tanzania and Uganda, for the 2027 AFCON, which is provisionally due to kick off on June 19.

A recent CAF inspection reportedly identified a litany of shortcomings which has added fuel to the speculation that the tournament could be moved, with South Africa mooted as an alternate destination.

In a letter signed by FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov, as seen by ESPN, world football's governing body have demanded urgent explanations and documentary evidence behind the power grab, signalling concern that Kenya's football leadership crisis could expand into a wider operational scandal.

"FIFA, in coordination with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), is currently assessing this matter with a view to gaining a clear and accurate understanding of the circumstances surrounding the adoption of the Resolution [which has led to Mohammed being required to step aside], as well as the compliance with the FKF Statutes," the letter, dated April 26, read.

"With regard to the information and elements that led to the attempt to adopt the Resolution, this matter is being treated with due seriousness and attention," it continued.

"In this respect, CAF is currently assessing the case itself, including the underlying elements and circumstances."

The FKF's National Executive Committee (NEC) announced on Friday that, due to a need to restore public confidence in the federation and to protect ongoing investigations, Mohammed had been forced to step aside alongside officials Abdullahi Yussuf Ibrahim and Dennis Gicheru.

Former Kenya international and Inter Milan midfielder McDonald Mariga was named acting Kenyan FA president on Friday. TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images

The vote was taken in light of allegations of financial impropriety regarding the alleged misuse and mismanagement of Sh42 million (over $325k USD) worth of funds intended for the preparations of the African Nations Championship (CHAN), which took place in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda last August.

The Committee also advised the freezing of all FKF bank accounts, and called for an independent auditor to track the CHAN funds and examine whether due process was followed during the tender and procurement process for contractors to provide specific services ahead of last year's tournament.

Hussein, posting on his social handles, refused to accept the NEC's Resolution, stating that it was 'irregular, unlawful and unconstitutional,' and reaffirmed to media on Saturday that he refused to accept any decisions arising from the meeting.

FIFA have demanded the NEC provide "a detailed written justification underlying the adoption of the Resolution, together with copies of all documents, records, correspondence or other materials that were relied upon by the National Executive Committee in reaching its decision," before listing the specific documents it expected to receive before May 1.

This latest chapter in the war enveloping the country's football governance structures comes against intensifying speculation that Kenya's hosting of next year's Nations Cup is in jeopardy, with South Africa being rumoured as an alternative host to the East African trio.

A report in Le Monde revealed that a CAF inspection of the infrastructure and facilities in February 2026 had revealed significant shortcomings and delays, with building and redevelopment progress across the territories -- particularly Uganda and Kenya -- raising concerns that deadlines will not be met.

Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, announced in the aftermath of the CAF inspections that the government were working closely with the federation and local authorities in order to respond to the recommendations put forward by the Confederation.