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          India take on China in Thomas Cup group stage, World TT team Championships continue: Indian Sports LIVE, April 29

          Lakshya Sen. Shi Tang/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffApr 29, 2026, 02:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 29, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: India take on China in their final group stage of the Thomas Cup. [1.30 PM]

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: Ezzejjari brace keeps East Bengal in sight of ISL league leaders.

          • Wrestling: Vinesh confirms registration for Open Ranking event after roadblocks earlier.

          • Table Tennis: India (M) blank Tunisia; women get walkover at World Team TT C'ships.

          • Doping: Quarter-miler Vismaya and sprinter Srinivas receive two and four year suspensions from NADA panel.

          • Weightlifting: Indian lifters bag 4 gold in Commonwealth Youth and Junior Championships.

          • Badminton: India lose 0-5 to China to end Uber Cup campaign.