India take on China in Thomas Cup group stage, World TT team Championships continue: Indian Sports LIVE, April 29

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 29, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: India take on China in their final group stage of the Thomas Cup. [1.30 PM]
What happened yesterday?
Football: Ezzejjari brace keeps East Bengal in sight of ISL league leaders.
Wrestling: Vinesh confirms registration for Open Ranking event after roadblocks earlier.
Table Tennis: India (M) blank Tunisia; women get walkover at World Team TT C'ships.
Doping: Quarter-miler Vismaya and sprinter Srinivas receive two and four year suspensions from NADA panel.
Weightlifting: Indian lifters bag 4 gold in Commonwealth Youth and Junior Championships.
Badminton: India lose 0-5 to China to end Uber Cup campaign.