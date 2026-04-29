The 2026 NFL Draft was historic, for Africa and the league's international programme

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The NFL's work in Africa has turned a corner over the last seven months, with the 2026 draft signalling a pivotal point in the league's work on the continent.

Several American players of African descent were drafted, which is nothing out of the ordinary. Where the league broke new ground was with a tremendously successful group of International Player Pathway (IPP) Program graduates.

Seydou Traore (UK, Algeria & Ivory Coast) was picked 180th by the Miami Dolphins and became the first NFL Academy product drafted. Nigeria's Uar Bernard - a fellow IPP Program product - was selected 251st by the Philadelphia Eagles despite having no competitive football experience.

Whether through these players or the tremendous talent among American players from immigrant families, Africa's footprint in the NFL has arguably never been more noticeable.

Notable African draft picks

21 - Max Iheanachor: Nigeria/USA (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nigerian-born offensive tackle Iheanachor moved to the USA at the age of 13, as per the Steelers website. He spent two seasons in JUCO at East Los Angeles College before moving to Arizona State.

Iheanachor earned Second-team All-Big 12 inclusion for his performances in the 2025 season and heads into this season as one of the most exciting prospects in the league, having been drafted in the first round.

62 - Davison Igbinosun: Nigeria/USA (Buffalo Bills)

A second round pick off the back of spells at Ole Miss and Ohio State, Igbinosun is a talent to watch at cornerback. He is from New Jersey, but of Nigerian descent.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun was drafted to the Buffalo Bills. Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

66 - Tyler Onyedim: Nigeria/USA (Denver Broncos)

Denver traded back from the 62nd-overall selection before choosing Onyedim, a defensive tackle of Nigerian descent. He spent four seasons at Iowa State before a breakout final year at Texas A&M, where he posted career highs of 2.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.

Head Coach Sean Payton highlighted Onyedim's athleticism as the standout trait, and the Texas-born son of Nigerian parents has a formidable 6-foot-3, 292-pound frame.

88 - Emmanuel Pregnon: Ivory Coast/USA (Jacksonville Jaguars)

A third-round pick by Jacksonville, Pregnon grew up in Denver, Colorado, in an African household of Ivorian descent. The guard shined in his lone season with Oregon in 2025 after previous stops at Wyoming and USC, starting all 15 games and earning first-team All-American honours from the Associated Press.

106 - Febechi Nwaiwu: Nigeria/USA (Houston Texans)

Nwaiwu attended Coppell High School in Coppell, Texas, and committed to North Texas as a walk-on. The Nigerian-American guard eventually transferred to Oklahoma, where he became a first-team All-American and second-team All-SEC selection. At 6-foot-4 and 319 pounds, he is capable of playing center and his versatility makes him a potentially superb pick from the Texans.

Febechi Nwaiwu of Oklahoma, holding the Nigeria flag, was drafted at 106 by the Houston Texans. Logan Bowles/Getty Images

180 - Seydou Traore: UK/Algeria/Ivory Coast (Miami Dolphins)

The tight end, who completed his college career at Mississippi State, is the son of Algerian and Ivorian parents and was born and raised in London, where a lifeguard introduced him to American football.

He would later go on to join the NFL Academy and then Arkansas State before his move to Mississippi State after a short stint at Colorado in which he did not play any football. At Arkansas State, he worked with Butch Jones - who previously coached Travis Kelce. There has arguably never been an IPP graduate so ready-made for the NFL.

212 - Namdi Obiazor: Nigeria/USA (New England Patriots)

Obiazor is a linebacker of Nigerian descent who started out at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to TCU in 2022. As a Horned Frog, he appeared in 53 games over a four-year span with 40 starts, registering 302 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three interceptions. His 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine only added to the excitement around him.

213 - Jordan van den Berg: South Africa (Chicago Bears)

Van den Berg grew up in Johannesburg, South Africa, playing rugby and cricket. He moved to the United States with his family when he was 10 and found his way into football as a high school sophomore after initially playing basketball and baseball.

After spells at Iowa Western, Penn State and Georgia Tech, the defensive tackle arrives off the back of First-team All-ACC recognition and with immense athletic ability.

NFL International Player Pathway athletes Seydou Traore, Uar Bernard, and Joshua Weru. Michael Owens/Getty Images

231 - Ethan Onianwa: Nigeria/USA (Atlanta Falcons)

Born in Flint, Michigan, Onianwa is from a Nigerian family. He went to Cinco Ranch High School in Cinco Ranch, Texas and began his college career at Rice in 2021. After an ambitious switch to Ohio State for the 2025 season, the offensive tackle was drafted by the Falcons. He is not expected to play a major role immediately, but could be one to watch for the future.

251 - Uar Bernard: Nigeria (Philadelphia Eagles)

Hailing from the village of Unguwa Uku in northern Nigeria, Bernard is one of the major success stories of the NFL's talent-scouting efforts in Africa. Despite having no competitive experience, the former basketball player - currently preparing to play defensive tackle - was drafted after he measured 6-foot-4 and 306 pounds with just 6% body fat, ran a 4.63 40-yard dash, posted a 39-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of ten feet, ten inches.

Special mention - Joshua Weru: Kenya (Philadelphia Eagles)

A former rising Kenyan rugby star, Weru was signed as a free agent by the Eagles despite not being drafted. The defensive end is set to line up alongside Bernard as two underdogs from Africa look to take the league by storm in the same franchise that made Nigeria's Moro Ojomo a Super Bowl champion at Super Bowl LIX.

The NFL airs on ESPN's channels in Africa (DStv 218 and 219, Starsat 248), as well as on Disney+ in South Africa.