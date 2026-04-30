World TT team Championships continue, Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala in IFL: Indian Sports LIVE, April 30

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 30, 2026.
What's on today?
Football: Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Football League.
Table Tennis: World TT team Championships continue.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: India lose 2-3 to China in final Thomas Cup group stage tie.
Table Tennis: India (W) beat Ukraine in thriller at World TT team Championships.
Football: India U17 men play out goalless draw with Qatar in second friendly.