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          World TT team Championships continue, Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala in IFL: Indian Sports LIVE, April 30

          AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File
          • ESPN staffApr 30, 2026, 02:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on April 30, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Football: Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Football League.

          • Table Tennis: World TT team Championships continue.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Badminton: India lose 2-3 to China in final Thomas Cup group stage tie.

          • Table Tennis: India (W) beat Ukraine in thriller at World TT team Championships.

          • Football: India U17 men play out goalless draw with Qatar in second friendly.