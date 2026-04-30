Nedbank Cup final - Durban City vs. TS Galaxy - Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

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Seven years after starting for Kaizer Chiefs in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final which saw TS Galaxy clinch their first major trophy; Bernard Parker will aim to lead the Rockets to their second in the same competition on Saturday against Durban City in Polokwane.

Galaxy were a second-tier side at the time of their heroic victory over Chiefs - in which Zakhele Lepasa scored a famous winner. Three years later, as a top-flight side, they signed Bernard Parker as a player.

A nasty challenge from Bongani Zungu effectively brought Parker's career to a premature end in a Galaxy game against Mamelodi Sundowns in October 2023. However, he has now ascended to the Rockets hotseat as head coach following the departure of Adnan Beganovic.

TS Galaxy will attempt to repeat their 2019 Nedbank Cup title success in 2026's final against Durban City. ANESH DEBIKY/AFP via Getty Images

Parker, who was previously an assistant coach, has essentially been thrown in at the deep end at the start of his first head coaching role. If he swims, rather than sinking, the reward could be yet another Nedbank Cup title for a team that has thus far failed to break into the upper echelons of South African football but continues to produce some of the country's finest talent.

TS Galaxy sit 12th in the Premiership, while their opponents on Saturday, Durban City are seventh - despite their own fair share of coaching upheaval this season.

City started the campaign with Gavin Hunt at the helm following his appointment as head coach in July 2025. Simo Dladla exited after earning promotion to the Premiership.

Hunt only lasted four and a half months. On December 1, Durban City announced that they had parted ways with the experienced coach. By Boxing Day, they had their replacement ready - the young and highly-respected Sinethemba Badela.

However, Badela only lasted three games in the role before being replaced by Pitso Dladla - not to be confused with his namesake - in February.

Whoever wins on Saturday, the Nedbank Cup will be lifted by an underdog led by a coach who steered the ship through turbulent waters to achieve an unlikely triumph.

Key details

Date: Saturday, May 2 at 18:00 CAT (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202) and SABC 1

Team news

Both teams head into this game with no players suspended.

Expected lineups

Durban City

GK Darren Keet

LB Terrence Mashego | CB Mfanafuthi Mkhize | CB Fezile Gcaba | RB Siphamandla Ncanana

LM Saziso Magawana | CM Kyle Jurgens | CM Brooklyn Poggenpoel | RM Emmanuel Jalai

ST Samkelo Maseko | ST Bokang Mokwena

TS Galaxy

GK Eliezer Ira Tapé

LB Solomon Letsoenyo | CB Igor Salatiel | CB Kamogelo Mahlangu | RB Lentswe Motaung

CM Tshepo Kakora | CM Sphesihle Maduna

LW Mory Keita | AM Mpho Mvelase | RW Seluleko Mahlambi

ST Victor Letsoalo

Stats

As a player, Bernard Parker picked up 3 goals and 3 assists in 18 Nedbank Cup appearances.

The Nedbank Cup final is TS Galaxy's 3rd cup final in all competitions. They beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final and lost on penalties to Stellenbosch in the 2023 Carling Knockout final.

Durban City have drawn 1 and lost 3 of their last 4 games in all competitions, while TS Galaxy have an identical record.