Who is Bafana and Al-Ettifaq winger Mohau Nkota, and how to watch him play

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The diamond from Kimberley is playing in one of the world's most star-studded leagues for Al Ettifaq. Here's everything you need to know to follow his campaign.

Nkota is one of South Africa's most popular footballers, and fans looking to catch the last stretch of his bid to make a case for inclusion in the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad can watch the Saudi Pro League on ESPN's channels in Africa (DStv 218 and 219), and on Disney+ in South Africa.

Here's everything you need to know.

Who Is Mohau Nkota?

Mohau Nkota is a 21-year-old winger - comfortable too at striker and fullback - from Kimberley in the Northern Cape. He has become one of South Africa's most exciting football talents.

Nkota came through the academy at Orlando Pirates and rapidly established himself as one of the most dynamic and versatile young players in the country. After an impressive 2024-25 season at Orlando Pirates, he made the leap abroad.

Nkota joined Al-Ettifaq at the start of the 2025/26 season for a reported fee of €1.2 million and has two goals and three assists in 19 Saudi Pro League appearances - having also played in the Kings Cup.

He committed his future to the Saudi outfit on a three-year deal and wasted no time making his mark, being crowned the Roshn Saudi League's African Player of the Year following a fan vote -- beating out other top African players in the league including Sadio Mané and Riyad Mahrez.

He announced himself in spectacular fashion on debut, finding the back of the net in just the seventh minute of a 2-1 win over Al-Kholood.

Mohau Nkota scored in his debut match for Al Ettifaq. Saudi Pro League

How to watch the SPL in South Africa

South African fans can catch Saudi Pro League matches, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr, on ESPN Africa (DStv channel 218 & 219). Bear in mind Saudi Arabia is one hour ahead of South African Standard Time, so matches typically kick off in the late evening or at night locally.

You can also stream via the DStv app on any active subscription. For live scores and match tracking if you can't get to a screen, the Saudi Pro League's official website (spl.com.sa) and app carry live coverage and reliable information on kick-off times.

The League Table: Where Do Things Stand?

Al-Ettifaq sit seventh out of 18 teams in the Saudi Pro League after having played 29 of their 34 games and picked up 42 points. Easily safe from relegation but out of the running to catch league leaders Al-Nassr.

Nkota will nonetheless be hoping to work his way into Hugo Broos' FIFA World Cup squad. Having been linked with a move to Benfica, there is plenty on the line for the young rising star in terms of both his club and international career.

Nkota's World Cup Hopes

Nkota started Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations opener - a 2-1 win over Angola in December - but was left out of the Bafana squad for the March friendlies against Panama, though Broos indicated he was sympathetic to personal issues the player had recently endured.

Broos has revealed that the majority of his World Cup squad is already finalised, which means the remaining spots are fiercely contested.

Despite the uncertainty, those who know Nkota best back him to make it. Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana coach Augusto Palacios told FARPost: "Broos likes players who play overseas, and Nkota plays overseas.

"And now he plays as a right back as well - that is an advantage for him. The coach knows him and what he can deliver. Broos has called him in the past. You will be surprised that he will play for the national team when some people think he is out."

Nkota has also spoken to Saudi Pro League Media about what the tournament means to him personally: "Going to the World Cup, we want to make it a dream. We want people to remember what we left at the World Cup."

The first step for Nkota is to leave a contribution in the decisive stage of the Saudi Pro League season which simply cannot be ignored.

Nkota's Remaining Fixtures

Not all of the below fixtures will necessarily be televised in South Africa, but for those that are, ESPN Africa is the place to catch them.

Fixture times are subject to change.

- Al Okhdood vs. Al Ettifaq (30 April, 18:00 SAST)

- Al Ettifaq vs. Al Najma (4 May, 20:00 SAST)

- Al Khaleej vs. Al Ettifaq (9 May, 17:55 SAST)

- Al Ettifaq vs. Al Ittihad (14 May, 20:00 SAST)

- Neom vs. Al Ettifaq (21 May, 20:00 SAST)