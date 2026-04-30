King Kvaradona: UCL epic embellished by Kvaratskhelia magic - UCL MOTW

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Bayern Munich had Paris Saint-Germain on the ropes.

Vincent Kompany's side were swarming all over the UEFA Champions League holders. Willian Pacho's reckless foul on Luis Díaz resulted in Harry Kane scoring an early penalty. Michael Olise had almost made it 2-0. Ousmane Dembélé then missed a gilt-edged chance to equalize.

Luis Enrique's side were facing some tough, tough questions. The Spaniard needed his big players to step up.

Enter Khvicha 'Kvaradona' Kvaratskhelia.

Nuno Mendes had two options to aim at when he had the ball in the 24th minute, with Désiré Doué and Kvaratskhelia both pinning their markers. Doué then dropped deep to receive the ball near the halfway line, and had created enough separation to get a half-second to turn.

That would have been the cue for Kvaratskhelia to take off, and Josip Stanišić was prepared - only for the Georgian to feint coming back for a pass before then running back the other way. Doué responded with a wonderfully measured pass over the Bayern backline and Kvaratskhelia had plenty of space to run into.

Panic stations for Stanišić - this was Kvaradona territory - with usually one result.

Kvaratskhelia had glanced sideways as he ran forward onto the ball. Dayot Upamecano's position meant that the early pass to Dembélé was not on. There had to be only one route to goal then.

Slowing down, Kvaratskhelia then lined up Stanišić. A chance for redemption for the defender, maybe?

No.

Showing him wide initially, Kvaratskhelia appeared to be going to the touchline and sending in a cross - something he had attempted before against Stanišić successfully. The Bayern defender was about to follow, only for Kvaratskhelia's ability to pause and unpause at full tilt to come to the fore. The Georgian used a stepover to unbalance Stanišić, and as the Bayern defender moved his body to block a cross, Kvaratskhelia cut inside - the swiftness of which left Stanišić twisting in knots, cursing the existence of physics and inertia.

To his credit, the Bayern defender did manage to twist himself back, but that half-yard was enough for Kvaratskhelia. At 0.06 xG, these were fine margins - but that's all the big players need. The finish was unerring - just enough curl to take it past Neuer and nestle into the bottom corner.

Mattia Ozbot - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Bayern 1-1 PSG.

The boxer on the ropes had landed a swift uppercut back in response. The Parc des Princes roared; Kvaratskhelia roared his teammates back to the centre-circle - reminding them they were defending champions.

One game, four amazing contenders for Goal of the Day 😍 Kvara, Olise, Luis Díaz or Dembélé... which was your favourite? ⚽@Heineken | #UCLGOTD pic.twitter.com/ycEkqqWtqp - UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 28, 2026

He wasn't done yet. Neither were Bayern. Neither were PSG.

A UCL semifinal half for the ages followed as the two European heavyweights swung wildly at each other, defence be damned. Dembélé gave the French side a 3-2 lead at half-time, via a controversial penalty, and there was no one in Paris who assumed this was the last goal of the night.

PSG had equalized at 1-1, Bayern at 2-2. As the second half began, most expected another Bayern equalizer. On a night like this, PSG needed distance - and they turned to their Georgian hitman again.

Five minutes into the second half, Kvaratskhelia made a mess of Dayot Upamecano and ran into the box, but then just as he was about to strike, his feet made a mess of themselves, kicking his own shin and tumbling to the floor. Sometimes, the fine margins could go the other way.

And yet, PSG and Kvaratskhelia kept going.

56 minutes in, Vitinha spied Achraf Hakimi racing down the right wing, and a slip from Bayern's half-time substitute Konrad Laimer left the Moroccan fullback in acres of space. Jonathan Tah attempted to cover Hakimi, but in doing so, created a vacuum that the rest of Bayern's defenders and PSG's attackers filled.

Hakimi sent a low cross into the box, where a sea of red and blue converged, but Dembélé had his wits about him. As Pavlovic, Stanišić and Upamecano all got sucked in towards the ball, the French striker sold a clever dummy, jumping over the cross, safe in the knowledge that PSG's big name, both figuratively and literally, would be on hand to finish things off.

And Kvaratskhelia was.

Alexis Lefaix/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Running onto the ball, the Georgian only had to provide a finish with the goal at his mercy. It was primed for a far post finish - the same one he had scored with in the first half. Manuel Neuer anticipated as much, and took a half-step to cover it off as Kvaratskhelia shaped to shoot.

At 0.09 xG, this was another of those chances that could go either way. Kvaratskhelia was not letting fine margins go the other way this time. Giving Neuer the eyes, the Georgian changed his mind at the last moment, stroking the ball into the near post, wrongfooting Bayern's legendary keeper as he fell the other way.

The Parc des Princes roared once more - Kvaratskhelia had come up with two big goals on the night - 2 goals from a cumulative 0.15 xG - and had equalled the record of another big name - Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record tally of 10 UCL goals in a single season for the Parisians.

On a titanic Champions League night on the field of the 'park of the princes', Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had shown he was king.