Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Polokwane City - Kick-off time, team news, how to watch

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Mamelodi Sundowns will host Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday in the reverse Betway Premiership fixture of the Brazilians' 1-0 midweek away win at Seshego Stadium.

Marcelo Allende scored the only goal on Wednesday as Sundowns leapfrogged Orlando Pirates at the top of the Betway Premiership. If Sundowns win their last four Premiership games, they will be champions for the ninth time in a row.

Tashreeq Matthews could be key for Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Polokwane City in the South African Premiership. Carl Kafka/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Sunday's home fixture against Polokwane City will be followed three days afterwards by a crunch clash with Kaizer Chiefs. Sundowns may therefore be tempted to manage the minutes of players - particularly with a two-legged CAF Champions League final against Morocco's AS FAR on the horizon.

This may present an opportunity for Polokwane City to capitalise. Rise and Shine are sixth in the Premiership and fighting to secure a place in next season's MTN8.

Miguel Cardoso packed his midfield and deployed what was effectively a 4-4-2 diamond formation for Wednesday's clash in Seshego. It proved effective, even if not beautiful, with Sundowns dominating possession and controlling the game.

However, they have been prone to momentary lapses at the back this season - the most recent consequential one being Khulumani Ndamane's foul which gifted Stellenbosch FC a penalty in their 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld last week. Tshegofatso Mabasa scored on the rebound after Ronwen Williams saved his initial spot-kick.

Polokwane City can only stay solid and hope for similar opportunities in Pretoria to what Stellenbosch were able to carve out for themselves.

Key details

Date: Sunday, May 3 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT)

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)

Team news

Mpho Mvundlela returns from suspension for Polokwane City. However, Lebohang Petrus Nkaki is now suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards and will miss Sunday's clash.

Mamelodi Sundowns have yet to welcome Brayan León, Nuno Santos, Mothobi Mvala and Miguel Reisinho back from spells on the sidelines. Injuries to León and Santos in particular have prompted Cardoso to warn that Sundowns' fixture congestion would impact the match readiness of his players.

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Keanu Cupido | CB Grant Kekana | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Jayden Adams | CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Tashreeq Matthews | ST Iqraam Rayners | RW Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Polokwane City

GK Lindokuhle Mathebula

LB Tlou Nkwe | CB Edwin Ramaja | CB Mpho Mvundlela | RB Thabang Matuludi

LM Bonginkosi Dlamini | CM Ndamulelo Rodney Maphangule | CM Manuel Kambala | RM Mokibelo Ramabu

ST Thabelo Tshikweta | ST Juan Mutudza

Stats

Mamelodi Sundowns had 71% of the possession in their 1-0 win over Polokwane City on Wednesday.

Marcelo Allende scored 2 goals in each of his first 3 Premiership seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns (6 in total), but already has 5 in the league in 2025-26.