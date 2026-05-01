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          India vs Chinese Taipei in Thomas Cup quarterfinals; Goa vs Jamshedpur in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, May 1

          Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Photo by How Foo Yeen/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffMay 1, 2026, 02:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of April meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 1, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: India take on Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the Thomas Cup

          • Football: ISL is back with a new match week, with Goa vs Jamshedpur

          • Table Tennis: World TT team Championships continue.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Table Tennis: Indian (M) fight back to pip Slovakia at World TT Tennis Championships

          • Football: East Bengal defeat Sethu, Gokulam Kerala climb to sixth in IWL

          • Chess: Bids open up to host World Chess Championship match between Gukesh and Sindarov