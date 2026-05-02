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          India vs France in Thomas Cup semifinal, World Relays begins with 5 Indian teams in action; double header in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, May 2

          Lakshya Sen. Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffMay 2, 2026, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 2, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: India take on France for a place in the final of Thomas Cup

          • Football: It's a double header in ISL; NorthEast United FC vs Inter Kashi at 5:00 PM, followed by Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC at 7:30 PM

          • Football: India face Australia in their opening group match of AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup

          • Athletics: The World Athletics Relays begin in Botswana with 5 Indian quartets

          • Athletics: The inaugural Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition which begins in Bhubaneswar

          • Table Tennis: World TT team Championships continue.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Badminton: India confirm Thomas Cup medal, reach semifinals with 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei

          • Football: Late goals against FC Goa take Jamshedpur FC atop ISL

          • Football: Bibiano Fernandes announces India's squad for AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026

          • Athletics: Skipping Fed Cup without valid reason could lead to barring from other events, says AFI