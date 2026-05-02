India vs France in Thomas Cup semifinal, World Relays begins with 5 Indian teams in action; double header in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, May 2

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 2, 2026.

What's on today?

Badminton: India take on France for a place in the final of Thomas Cup

Football: It's a double header in ISL; NorthEast United FC vs Inter Kashi at 5:00 PM, followed by Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC at 7:30 PM

Football : India face Australia in their opening group match of AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup

Athletics : The World Athletics Relays begin in Botswana with 5 Indian quartets

Athletics : The inaugural Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition which begins in Bhubaneswar

Table Tennis: World TT team Championships continue.

What happened yesterday?