India vs France in Thomas Cup semifinal, World Relays begins with 5 Indian teams in action; double header in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, May 2

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 2, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: India take on France for a place in the final of Thomas Cup
Football: It's a double header in ISL; NorthEast United FC vs Inter Kashi at 5:00 PM, followed by Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC at 7:30 PM
Football: India face Australia in their opening group match of AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup
Athletics: The World Athletics Relays begin in Botswana with 5 Indian quartets
Athletics: The inaugural Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition which begins in Bhubaneswar
Table Tennis: World TT team Championships continue.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: India confirm Thomas Cup medal, reach semifinals with 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei
Football: Late goals against FC Goa take Jamshedpur FC atop ISL
Football: Bibiano Fernandes announces India's squad for AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026
Athletics: Skipping Fed Cup without valid reason could lead to barring from other events, says AFI