Rock earn Game 1 playoff victory over Seals

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Sam English and Challen Rogers each had three goals and two assists, guiding the Toronto Rock past the San Diego Seals 14-12 in the opening game of their best-of-three NLL semifinal series Friday at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario.

Mark Matthews added three goals and an assist, while Owen Hiltz and Chris Boushy chipped in two goals and an assist apiece for Toronto. Goaltender Nick Rose recorded 44 saves.

Tre Leclaire led San Diego with three goals and four assists. Ben McIntosh contributed three goals and an assist, Dylan Watson had two goals and two assists and Connor Robinson finished with two goals and an assist for the Seals. San Diego goalies Cameron Dunkerley and Christopher Origlieri stopped 18 and 14 shots, respectively.

Toronto outscored the Seals 4-1 to build a lead after one quarter. San Diego responded with a dominant second quarter, putting up five goals to Toronto's two to tie the score at 6 at halftime.

Both teams found the net three times in the third for a 9-9 tie heading into the final period.

Toronto outscored San Diego 5-3 in the fourth to secure the victory.

Up next: The Seals host the Rock in Game 2 on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

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