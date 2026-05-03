Diamond Harbour FC face Sreenidi Deccan in IFL; Indian Indoor Open athletics event continues: Indian Sports LIVE, May 3

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 2, 2026.
What's on today?
Indian Football League: Diamond Harbour FC face Sreenidi Deccan at 6:30 pm.
Athletics: Indian Indoor Open continues at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: India claim bronze in Thomas Cup after 3-0 loss to France in semifinals
ISL: Punjab's title bid dented with goalless draw against Delhi; NorthEast steal 3-2 win over ten-man Kashi
Athletics: Madhya Pradesh pole vaulter Kuldeep Kumar smashes national record in Indian Indoor Open
Football: India suffer 0-2 defeat against formidable Australia in opening match of AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup
Tennis: Manas Dhamne makes maiden ATP Challenger final