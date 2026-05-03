Thunderbirds roll in Game 1 of playoff series

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Powered by standout offensive performances from Clarke Petterson and Jason Knox, the Halifax Thunderbirds defeated the Georgia Swarm 12-7 on Saturday at Gas South Arena.

Petterson led all players with nine points, scoring two goals and dishing out a game-high seven assists for the Thunderbirds in Game 1 of the best-of-three semifinal playoff series. Knox found the back of the net four times and added two assists. Brendan Bomberry and Stephen Keogh also contributed, with each scoring two goals. Goaltender Warren Hill made 35 saves.

For the Swarm, Richie Connell was the top goal scorer with two. Shayne Jackson led the team in points with four, recording a goal and three assists. Lyle Thompson chipped in one goal and two assists. Georgia goaltender Brett Dobson stopped 53 shots.

Georgia jumped to a 4-1 lead after a goal from Thompson near the start of the second quarter before Halifax scored eight of the next nine goals in the second and third periods for a 9-5 advantage. Georgia cut the deficit to 9-7 early in the fourth but Halifax closed the victory with three consecutive goals.

Up next: The Thunderbirds host the Swarm in Game 2 at Scotiabank Centre on May 9 at 6 p.m. ET.

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