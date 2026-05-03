Savannah Bananas play in front of 102,000 fans

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The Savannah Bananas sensation continues.

On Saturday night, the team played in front of 102,000 fans in its game against the Texas Tailgaters. That's an all-time attendance record for the team, which lost to the Tailgaters 4-3 in its latest display of Banana Ball.

The Bananas played at Kyle Field, home to the Texas A&M football team in College Station. Judging by the pregame vibes, the only way to tell at a glance that the Aggies weren't playing was from the jerseys fans were wearing.

Joining the Bananas on the field were the Dude Perfect trick shot team, who executed a dunk on the plate umpire.