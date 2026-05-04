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          Bengaluru FC face Odisha FC in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, May 4

          Sunil Chhetri Shibu Preman / Focus Sports / ISL
          • ESPN staffMay 4, 2026, 05:10 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 4, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Indian Super League: Bengaluru FC face Odisha FC at 7:30pm.

          • Indian Football League: Real Kashmir face Namdhari at 6:30 pm.

          • Athletics: Indian Indoor Open continues at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Indian Football League: Sreenidi Deccan beat Diamond Harbour 2-1

          • Indian Super League: Oscar Bruzon announced he will leave East Bengal at the end of the season

          • Asian Boxing U17 Championships: Indian Girls Dominate Day 1 with Five Convincing Wins