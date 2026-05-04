Who is Chicago Fire and South Africa defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and why is he called TLB?

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In the high-stakes world of Major League Soccer (MLS), where the likes of Lionel Messi and other stars with European experience tend to be the headline acts, a 20-year-old from Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal, is quietly rewriting the script for South African exports.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi -- known back home as "TLB" -- has transitioned from newfound stardom in South Africa to becoming the bedrock of the Chicago Fire FC's defensive line.

After a move worth around $3 million from Orlando Pirates was announced in December 2025, the Bafana Bafana workhorse is living up to his nickname (derived from the powerful TLB backhoe loaders), and looks set to star for Bafana at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Why the hype around Mbokazi?

Since making his first team debut for Orlando Pirates - one of South Africa's three major sides, together with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns - in March 2025, his stock has risen astronomically.

That is largely due to his immense footballing talent as a ball-playing centre-back, with an aptitude for physical duels and a fierce shot. However, his ease playing among far more experienced stars is equally notable.

Mbokazi made his international debut in June 2025 - only three months after his club debut - and in addition to occasionally captaining Pirates at the start of the 2025-26 season, he quickly became an important part of the South Africa national team setup.

He did not look at all out of place against Mohamed Salah in Bafana Bafana's 1-0 Boxing Day defeat to Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, he is one of a select few players who can be almost certain of a starting berth in group stage games against Mexico, Czechia and South Korea.

Mbokazi has been remarkably consistent for Chicago Fire since the start of the current MLS season and his presence at the back has been sorely missed by the Buccaneers.

South Africa international Mbekezeli Mbokazi has impressed at Chicago Fire since the MLS side joining earlier this year. Joey Perez - Chicago Fire FC/MLS via Getty Images

Why is Mbokazi Known as "TLB"?

In heavy industry, a TLB (Tractor-Loader-Backhoe) is the ultimate workhorse - a versatile, heavy-duty machine equipped with a front-end loader and a rear-mounted backhoe. It's designed to dig, lift, and move everything in its path.

For Mbokazi, the nickname is a literal interpretation of his playing style: Mbokazi's primary instinct is to "dig in." His ability to track back and execute surgical tackles is reminiscent of the backhoe's precision in tight spaces.

Once he wins or gets hold of the ball, he does more than simply hoof it upfield. He "loads" the attack, using his elite left foot to transition play from the defensive third into the midfield with power and accuracy.

At around 5-foot-10, he possesses a low center of gravity and immense lower-body strength, allowing him to bulldoze through challenges like a tractor and hold his ground against challenges.

Once an opposition midfield has allowed him to charge through, he becomes a serious threat - as he is capable of scoring stunners from long range. Notably, he recently scored a piledriver for South Africa in a 2-1 defeat to Panama in Cape Town.

Why was Mbokazi's move to Chicago controversial?

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has often claimed that Mbokazi should be in Europe, likening his core attributes to Vincent Kompany - who Broos gave his debut at Anderlecht.

That opinion itself is not anywhere close to as controversial as the manner in which he first expressed it to the media.

Shortly after signing for Chicago Fire, Mbokazi arrived late for Bafana Bafana's pre-AFCON camp. Broos not only lambasted his late arrival, but claimed that his move to Chicago Fire had inflated his ego and reserved a section of his tirade for Mbokazi's agent, Basia Michaels.

"A nice little woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing [and thinking]: 'How much can I get?,'" Broos said of Michaels.

On Mbokazi, he said: "I can assure you: he (Mbokazi) is a black guy, but he will get out of my room as a white guy."

Whatever one makes of the intent behind those comments, they were inflammatory enough to get him reported to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) by political party the United Democratic Movement (UDM) - overshadowing the build-up to Bafana's AFCON campaign.

Broos had also implied that Mbokazi might not feature in Chicago Fire's first team. However, the 20-year-old has put to bed all doubts that lingered over that - and over whether or not he could handle the media storm which followed Broos' initial comments.

Mbokazi Chicago Fire contract

Mbokazi's deal with the Fire runs through 2029, with a club option for the 2029-30 season. Given that the defender will only be in his mid-20s at the time of expiry even if that option is exercised, there is likely to be plenty of time ahead for him to make his mark on football well beyond American shores.