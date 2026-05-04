From outcast to lynchpin, Mainoo takes centre-stage at Theatre of Dreams: Moment of the Weekend

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It started, in the 76th minute, with Harry Maguire intercepting a loose square pass and immediately moving the ball wide to Diogo Dalot. The right back drew in Cody Gakpo and skipped past his desperate lunge, stumbling in the process. Once he stood back up right, he looked to his left and played a simple five-yarder to Casemiro.

The veteran Brazilian got harried by Milos Kerkez but had the time to poke it forward to Bruno Fernandes. A quick shuffle of his feet and Fernandes danced past Alexis MacAllister with his first two touches as he shifted the ball back wide to Dalot.

With Liverpool's press causing them problems all second half, with the score 2-2 after United had been up 2-0 by halftime, with Old Trafford suffocating in nervous energy, it would have been understandable if United chose to hoof it forward at the first sign of danger. Most times in the past couple of seasons they would have done just that. Instead... taking a touch, Dalot turned back and passed it sideways (and slightly backwards) to Kobbie Mainoo.

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Ruben Amorim: "Who is the more men we have to put in the offence? Who? Who would be more offensive?"

Reporter: "...Kobbie Mainoo?"

Amorim: *Laughs*

In early December 2025, after a dour 1-1 draw vs West Ham United, the then manager Ruben Amorim was asked if he'd been too conservative with his subs (4 out of 5 were defensive players). In response, Amorim answered tetchily and dismissed any notions that someone like a Mainoo would have made a difference. From the contemptuous laugh (which he followed up with an equally derisive nod of the head) to the fact that he never once started the young Mancunian in the Premier League in 2025-26, the implied and not-so-subtle message was very clear: 'Mainoo? Really? He isn't good enough'

Ash Donelon / Manchester United via Getty Images

He may have started for England in a Euro final aged 19 (youngest England player to play a final of a major tournament), he may have starred for Man United as a teenager (scoring the winner in the 2024 FA Cup final), he may have been hailed as United's future... but with Amorim making it clear he didn't think Mainoo and Fernandes could play together, it was more a question of when rather than if he would be moved on.

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Mainoo received the ball well behind the centre circle and under no pressure, immediately raced forward into the open space. A few touches later, he moved it onto Luke Shaw, who passed it forward to Patrick Dorgu. The returning-from-injury Dorgu glided past a half-hearted Rio Ngumoha challenge before playing it back to Mainoo.

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Mid-January, Michael Carrick came in after Ruben Amorim was sacked, declared Mainoo was a huge talent and backed up those words by giving the youngster a start in Carrick's first game back in charge: the Manchester derby, a game United won handsomely. Since then, Mainoo has only not-started in one match (and that was due to a knock), becoming a permanent fixture in the team, running the show from deep in midfield as United climbed up the table, racking up win-after-win.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA / Getty Images

With Casemiro next to him and Bruno Fernandes in front, Manchester United's midfield looked a midfield again - and Mainoo's performances were soon rewarded with a recall to the England squad and a contract renewal at his boyhood club.

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Mainoo moved it forward to Matheus Cunha, who injected urgency into the move by taking a couple of slides towards the flank and then reversing a lovely outside-of-the-boot through ball inside to an overlapping Shaw. The left back took a touch, paused, and stood one up at the far post, where Amad headed it back across the six yard box. It fell to MacAllister, but a hashed clearance saw it bounce to the edge of the Liverpool penalty box, where.... Mainoo ran onto it.

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With Dominic Szoboszlai sliding in, Mainoo knew there wasn't time for a touch. Hitting the ball on the run, first time, Mainoo sent a low side foot fizzing into the bottom corner. Control and placement over power, calmness the dominant emotion, no hesitation or doubt in his skill -- the strike was Mainoo at his finest. As the ball slammed into the net, Old Trafford exploded.

The score now read Manchester United 3 - 2 Liverpool, and it was one of their own who had clinched the win over their greatest rivals... and a guaranteed spot in next year's Champions League.

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"He epitomises this football club, you know? Young players coming through the Academy, who live and breathe the club and come through with real talent," said Carrick last week after Mainoo's contract extension. "Hopefully, he's here for a long time and he's part of successful teams that win things, win trophies."

Four months from nearly being moved on by the club he'd grown up loving (and playing for) all his life, Mainoo's now living the dream again -- the late match-winner against Liverpool simply served to underline that.