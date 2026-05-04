Stellenbosch FC vs. Orlando Pirates - Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Orlando Pirates face a must-win visit to Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday as they seek to reduce Mamelodi Sundowns' lead at the top of the Betway Premiership to two points.
Sundowns opened up the gap to five with a 3-0 win over Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday. Miguel Cardoso's men have 64 points from 27 games, while Abdeslam Ouaddou's charges have 59 from 26.
Sundowns have a tricky fixture ahead on Wednesday against Kaizer Chiefs, who drew 1-1 with Orlando Pirates the last time the Buccaneers played.
If Pirates do not claim the maximum points on offer against Stellies on Tuesday, then the Brazilians will head into their midweek clash with Amakhosi knowing that their title fate will be in their hands regardless of the outcome of that fixture.
Stellenbosch held Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld on April 22, with on-loan Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa scoring the equaliser for Gavin Hunt's side.
That was an example of what the Maroons are capable of on their day. However, a subsequent 1-0 defeat to Polokwane City on April 26 put their bid for a top eight spot in a difficult position.
Stellies are currently 10th in the league - three points behind eighth-placed Golden Arrows with each team still to play four more Premiership fixtures this season.
There is much for both sides to play for at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday in a match which could have major ramifications at the top and middle sections of the Betway Premiership table.
Key details
Date: Tuesday, May 5 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)
Venue: Athlone Stadium, Cape Town
How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on DSTV channel 202 (SuperSport PSL)
Team news
Tshegofatso Mabasa will be unavailable to play for Stellenbosch against his parent club. Genino Palace will return from suspension in midfield, but centre-back Thabo Moloisane will serve a one-match suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
Tshepang Moremi went off injured during the Soweto Derby draw against Kaizer Chiefs on April 26 and his availability for Tuesday is unconfirmed.
Expected lineups
Stellenbosch
LB Omega Mdaka | CB Olisa Ndah | CB Henri Stanic | RB Enyinnaya Godswill
CM Genino Palace | CM Mthetheleli Mthiyane
LW Chumani Butsaka | AM Devin Titus | RW Thapelo Mokobodi
Orlando Pirates
GK Sipho Chaine
LB Deon Hotto | CB Lebone Seema | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | RB Kamogelo Sebelebele
CM Masindi Nemtajela | CM Thalente Mbatha
LW Oswin Appollis | AM Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi | RW Relebohile Mofokeng
ST Yanela Mbuthuma
Stats
Orlando Pirates have won three of their last six matches and drawn the other three.
On the most recent occasions in which they played top five teams in the Premiership, Stellenbosch beat Sekhukhune United 3-1 and drew 1-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns. However, they lost 1-0 to sixth-placed Polokwane City in their most recent game.