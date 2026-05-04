Stellenbosch FC vs. Orlando Pirates - Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

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Orlando Pirates face a must-win visit to Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday as they seek to reduce Mamelodi Sundowns' lead at the top of the Betway Premiership to two points.

Sundowns opened up the gap to five with a 3-0 win over Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday. Miguel Cardoso's men have 64 points from 27 games, while Abdeslam Ouaddou's charges have 59 from 26.

Sundowns have a tricky fixture ahead on Wednesday against Kaizer Chiefs, who drew 1-1 with Orlando Pirates the last time the Buccaneers played.

If Pirates do not claim the maximum points on offer against Stellies on Tuesday, then the Brazilians will head into their midweek clash with Amakhosi knowing that their title fate will be in their hands regardless of the outcome of that fixture.

Stellenbosch held Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld on April 22, with on-loan Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa scoring the equaliser for Gavin Hunt's side.

That was an example of what the Maroons are capable of on their day. However, a subsequent 1-0 defeat to Polokwane City on April 26 put their bid for a top eight spot in a difficult position.

Stellies are currently 10th in the league - three points behind eighth-placed Golden Arrows with each team still to play four more Premiership fixtures this season.

There is much for both sides to play for at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday in a match which could have major ramifications at the top and middle sections of the Betway Premiership table.

Orlando Pirates boss Abdeslam Ouaddou has a tense May ahead of him as the PSL title race goes down to the wire. Orlando Pirates/Instagram - @orlandopirates

Key details

Date: Tuesday, May 5 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)

Venue: Athlone Stadium, Cape Town

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on DSTV channel 202 (SuperSport PSL)

Team news

Tshegofatso Mabasa will be unavailable to play for Stellenbosch against his parent club. Genino Palace will return from suspension in midfield, but centre-back Thabo Moloisane will serve a one-match suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Tshepang Moremi went off injured during the Soweto Derby draw against Kaizer Chiefs on April 26 and his availability for Tuesday is unconfirmed.

Expected lineups

Stellenbosch

GK Sage Stephens

LB Omega Mdaka | CB Olisa Ndah | CB Henri Stanic | RB Enyinnaya Godswill

CM Genino Palace | CM Mthetheleli Mthiyane

LW Chumani Butsaka | AM Devin Titus | RW Thapelo Mokobodi

ST Ashley Cupido

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Lebone Seema | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | RB Kamogelo Sebelebele

CM Masindi Nemtajela | CM Thalente Mbatha

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi | RW Relebohile Mofokeng

ST Yanela Mbuthuma

Stats

Orlando Pirates have won three of their last six matches and drawn the other three.

On the most recent occasions in which they played top five teams in the Premiership, Stellenbosch beat Sekhukhune United 3-1 and drew 1-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns. However, they lost 1-0 to sixth-placed Polokwane City in their most recent game.