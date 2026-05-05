Met Gala 2026: Venus Williams, Alysa Liu lead athlete fits

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The 2026 Met Gala had no shortage of athlete presence Monday.

With "Costume Art" as this year's theme, the event brought notable names and outfits alike to New York. WNBA star Angel Reese and Olympians Alysa Liu and Lindsey Vonn were among the athletes who put their most fashionable foot forward, with other eye-catching looks also including four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka's unique fit.

Athletes were well represented in putting on the 2026 Met Gala from the start. Tennis star Venus Williams is an event co-chair, and WNBA champion A'ja Wilson, ballet dancer Misty Copeland and Paralympian Aimee Mullins are part of the host committee.

Here are the most memorable athlete looks from the 2026 Met Gala.

Venus Williams

Williams opted for an all-black look with a diamond-encrusted necklace.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alysa Liu

Coming off a figure skating gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Liu wore a red dress with ruffled layers on the bottom.

Olympic gold medal figure skater Alysa Liu makes her way to the Met Gala ⛸️✨



📸 Andy Kropa/Invision/AP pic.twitter.com/XLuwFT6JNU — espnW (@espnW) May 4, 2026

Serena Williams

Williams donned a shining silver dress with branches down one of her legs.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

A member of the host committee, Wilson wore a bronze dress as she attended the Met Gala for the first time.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Rock

The pro wrestling and movie star went with a casual look alongside his wife, Lauren Hashian.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Lindsey Vonn

Nearly three months after suffering a complex left leg fracture at the Winter Olympics, Vonn walked the carpet at the Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka

The tennis star's all-white attire included red leaves sticking out, including on a white hat. Osaka then took off the jacket and hat to unveil a red dress at the top of the Met Museum's steps.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Dwyane Wade

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer showed off the guns in a sleeveless look alongside his wife, Gabrielle Union.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

The Atlanta Dream star rocked a long pink gown as she made her return to the Met Gala.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The Dallas Wings star wore a suit with paint splattered over it for a unique look.

Rookie of the Year 🤝 Rookie of the MET



Paige Bueckers captivates for the 2026 Met Gala! pic.twitter.com/WhGQjD1Slp — WNBA (@WNBA) May 4, 2026

Butler kept it simple with an all-black look in the Met Gala debut for the Golden State Warriors star.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Eileen Gu

Bubbles were the theme of the freestyle skier's fit, which also included bubbles being blown as she posed for photos.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Carson Hocevar

The NASCAR racer was suited up in a sleek look one day after the NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400.