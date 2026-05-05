        <
        >

          East Bengal face Mumbai City in crunch ISL clash: Indian Sports LIVE, May 5

          East Bengal's Yousseff Ezzejjari (C). Focus Sports/ISL
          • ESPN staffMay 5, 2026, 02:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 5, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC face East Bengal at 7:30pm.

          • Indian Football League: Gokulam Kerala face Aizawl at 6:30 pm.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Indian Football League: Namdhari beat Real Kashmir.

          • Indian Super League: Bengaluru FC drew 1-1 with Odisha.

          • Asian Boxing U17 Championships: Indian Girls Dominate Day 1 with Five Convincing Wins.