Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Kaizer Chiefs - Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes "a point is better than no points" after their dramatic draw against Everton in the Premier League. (1:07)

Pep Guardiola: The title is no longer in our hands (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Mamelodi Sundowns face the most significant remaining hurdle in their push for a ninth successive South African Premiership title when they host Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

Sundowns consolidated their position at the top of the table on Wednesday with a 3-0 win over Polokwane City. If they win their last three league games -- against Kaizer Chiefs, Siwelele FC and TS Galaxy -- they will be champions.

Miguel Cardoso's charges also face a two-legged CAF Champions League final against Morocco's AS FAR this month. They have won the Champions League once previously in 2016, beating Zamalek in a two-legged October final. However, Sundowns went on to lose the 2016-17 Premiership title race to Bidvest Wits.

This could therefore be the first time that Sundowns win the Premiership and Champions League double -- and indeed the first time that any South African club achieves that feat.

However, the Premiership title is not yet secure, with Orlando Pirates breathing down Sundowns' necks. Ahead of Pirates' Tuesday evening clash with Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium, Sundowns have 64 points from 27 games and Pirates 59 from 26.

The Brazilians will fancy their chances of picking up wins over a Siwelele side still finding its feet in a debut Premiership season and a TS Galaxy side smarting from a Nedbank Cup final defeat to Durban City after the sacking of Adnan Beganović, who was replaced by interim head coach Bernard Parker.

Against Kaizer Chiefs - who sit third in the Premiership with 47 points from 26 games - three points are never a certainty.

Amakhosi drew 1-1 with Orlando Pirates in a Soweto Derby on April 26 which saw the Glamour Boys show plenty of heart and fight. A 2-0 defeat to Siwelele in Chiefs' subsequent fixture only increased the urgency for a huge display against Sundowns to give their fans something to cheer about.

Grant Kekana will be key in defence for Sundowns in their PSL title run in. Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Key details

Date: Wednesday, May 6 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)

Venue: Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria

How to watch: The match will air on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)

Team news

Miguel Reisinho and Mothobi Mvala have yet to come back into the team after injury-enforced absences. Monnapule Saleng is also not fully fit, as per head coach Miguel Cardoso. Arthur Sales has also missed the last two games.

However, Sundowns saw Brayan León and Nuno Santos return off the bench against Polokwane City. León teed up Santos for an exquisite third goal - the one which put the result beyond doubt.

Kaizer Chiefs pulled out all stops ahead of this season to sign Etiosa Ighodaro from Mamelodi Sundowns, but the striker has made only four Premiership appearances in an injury-hit season. Centre-back Rushwin Dortley has been another notable long-term injury-enforced absentee.

Expected lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Keanu Cupido | CB Grant Kekana | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Jayden Adams | CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Tashreeq Matthews | ST Brayan León | RW Nuno Santos

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Brandon Petersen

LB Bradley Cross | CB Given Msimango | CB Aden McCarthy | RB Thabiso Monyane

CM Thabo Cele | CM Lebo Maboe

LW Wandile Duba | AM Makabi Glody Lilepo | RW Pule Mmodi

ST Flávio da Silva

Stats

Brayan León has scored 10 goals and picked up 1 assist in 1138 minutes of football for Mamelodi Sundowns in all competitions.

Kaizer Chiefs have not beaten Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premiership since April 2021, but did manage to win last season's Nedbank Cup semi-final clash.