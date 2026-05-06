Punjab take on Chennaiyin in ISL; IWL, Shooting and Archery World Cups continue: Indian Sports LIVE, May 6

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 6, 2026.

What's on today?

Football: Punjab FC take on Chennaiyin FC (7:30pm) in the Indian Super League

Football: It's a packed day in the Indian Women's League with Garhwal United vs Gokulam Kerala, SESA FA vs Sreebhumi at 4 PM, followed by NITA FA vs Sethu, East Bengal vs Kickstart at 8 PM.

Archery : The World Cup Stage 2 action continues in Shanghai.

Shooting: ISSF World Cup Shotgun is underway in Almaty.

What happened yesterday?