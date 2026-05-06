Punjab take on Chennaiyin in ISL; IWL, Shooting and Archery World Cups continue: Indian Sports LIVE, May 6

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 6, 2026.
What's on today?
Football: Punjab FC take on Chennaiyin FC (7:30pm) in the Indian Super League
Football: It's a packed day in the Indian Women's League with Garhwal United vs Gokulam Kerala, SESA FA vs Sreebhumi at 4 PM, followed by NITA FA vs Sethu, East Bengal vs Kickstart at 8 PM.
Archery: The World Cup Stage 2 action continues in Shanghai.
Shooting: ISSF World Cup Shotgun is underway in Almaty.
What happened yesterday?
Football: Substitutes inspire East Bengal to beat Mumbai City and top table.
Wrestling: ITA gives Vinesh notice for missed test; first whereabouts failure in 12 months.
Football: India lose 0-3 to Japan in AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup.
Shooting: Skeet shooters miss out on final spots in ISSF World Cup.
Archery: Deotale shines as Indian men seal top-three finish in compound section at World Cup Stage 2.
Hockey: U-18 India (M&W) to play four-match series against Australia ahead of Asia Cup.