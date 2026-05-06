Barbra Banda back with a bang for Orlando Pride, Tabitha Chawinga key to Lyon's Champions League run

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Zambia captain and Orlando Pride striker Barbra Banda missed much of last season in the NWSL with injury, but her March return to action has been followed up by an even better April, and she shows no signs of slowing down.

Banda tops our April African form-based Women's Power Rankings, with Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie also acknowledged for her brilliant efforts in goal for Brighton & Hove Albion and Uchenna Kanu for her superb form in Liga MX Femenil.

1. Barbra Banda, Orlando Pride

Banda shone for both the Pride and Zambia in April, scoring against Brazil and South Korea before a brace against Racing Louisville.

It was a near-perfect month for her. Team results largely did not go according to plan, but her contributions upfront cannot be faulted.

Zambia lost 4-0 to Canada and 6-1 to Brazil and drew 1-1 to South Korea. The Pride, meanwhile, beat Angel City 2-1 but lost 3-2 to Racing Louisville despite Banda's brace.

May, which has not been factored into these rankings, has begun with another Banda brace and another defeat. She scored twice in a 4-2 defeat to Washington Spirit.

Goals? By Barbra Banda? Groundbreaking. Alex Menendez/NWSL via Getty Images

2. Chiamaka Nnadozie, Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Women played twice in April and both occasions were days to remember for Nnadozie and the team.

The Super Falcons shot-stopper made three saves and kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 FA Women's Cup quarter-final win over Arsenal. She then made four saves in the 3-2 Women's Super League win over league leaders Manchester City.

May has begun with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United, cementing Brighton's status as one of the most in-form teams in England presently.

3. Uchenna Kanu, Cruz Azul

Nigeria's Kanu began April in hot form with a brace in a 3-2 defeat to Atlético de San Luis and a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Toluca - five goals in her first two April Liga MX Femenil games.

Although she did not find the net in the 1-1 draw with UNAM Pumas, she was back on target for a sixth league goal of the month in another 1-1 draw with Monterrey. The podium at the top of this month's Power Rankings would be incomplete without her.

4. Merveille Kanjinga, Paris Saint Germain

April saw Kanjinga score twice for DR Congo in their 7-1 win over Indonesia before she followed up with a goal for Paris Saint-Germain in their 2-0 win over Saint-Étienne.

With 11 league goals and eight assists this season, Kanjinga has been one of the most influential players in the Première Ligue this season. She sits joint-second in the top scorers' race, behind only club teammate Romée Leuchter.

Level with Kanjinga in terms of league goals this season is Lyon's Malawi star Chawinga. However, her decisive April contribution came in the UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL), as she scored in a vital 4-0 extra time victory over Wolfsburg.

Lyon had lost the first leg of their quarter-final against the German side 1-0 before a goal from Lily Johannes gave the French champions a 1-0 second leg win in regulation time, sending the match to an extra 30 minutes.

Thereafter, goals from Melchie Dumornay, Damaris Egurrola and Chawinga secured a 4-0 win for Lyon in the second leg and a 4-1 aggregate triumph.

They marched on to the semi-finals, where they lost their first leg 2-1 to Arsenal but won the second 3-1 to set up a final against Barcelona.

6. Esther Okoronkwo, AFC Toronto

Okoronkwo had a decisive impact for AFC Toronto in their 3-2 win over Vancouver Rise, picking up a goal and an assist.

Toronto trailed 2-1 at half-time before Okoronkwo set up Sarah Stratigakis for a 61st minute equaliser. Okoronkwo then netted the winner herself in the 72nd minute.

Nigeria centre-back Oladipo continues her consistent performances for Roma. April saw her play in a 4-3 win over Como and keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Juventus.

May has got off to a perfect start already with a 2-0 victory over Ternana securing Roma's status as Serie A champions - with Oladipo keeping another clean sheet in the process.

8. Jennifer Echegini, PSG

Nigeria midfielder Echegini scored her third goal of the Première Ligue season for Paris Saint-Germain in a 2-0 win over Fleury 91.

Echegini has also contributed four assists this season. It has not been the best of campaigns for PSG, but they appear to be peaking at the right time with the playoffs looming, and becoming champions of France remains a possibility even though Champions League finalists Lyon are heavy favourites.

play 1:16 Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 04/05/2026

Temwa Chawinga returned to NWSL action from injury in April and hit the ground running with an assist in the Current's 2-1 win over Gotham FC.

Gotham had taken a 29th minute lead before the Malawi star met a cross in from the right and flicked on exquisitely for Debinha to equalise in the 37th minute. Michelle Cooper then scored what proved to be the winner around the hour-mark to cap Chawinga's triumphant return - still her most influential performance since coming back.

10. Gift Monday, Washington Spirit

Nigeria's Monday scored the Spirit's second goal in their 2-0 win over Bay FC to clinch the final spot in our power rankings this month ahead of the likes of Ghana's Princess Marfo (Nordsjælland and Zambia's Racheal Kundananji (Bay FC).

Eight games into their season, the Spirit sit second in the NWSL, trailing only Portland Thorns. Super Falcons forward Monday and Ivorian international winger Rosemonde Kouassi could play a central role in deciding the fate of their season.

The NWSL and the UEFA Women's Champions League air on ESPN's channels in Africa (DStv 218 and 219, Starsat 248), and on Disney+ in South Africa.