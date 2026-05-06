FIFA World Cup fixtures for Africa's teams - Dates, venues, kick off times

The FIFA World Cup will require some late nights and early mornings for Africa's fans, with many fixtures taking place in the wee hours.
Here are all the group stage matches for Africa's 10 teams, including locations and kick off times.
Full World Cup schedule
• Group stages: June 11-27
• Round of 32: June 29-July 3
• Round of 16: July 4-7
• Quarter-finals: July 9-12
• Semi-finals: July 14-15
• Bronze final: July 18
• Final: July 19
All fixtures and results for every country - HERE
All times are in CAT
South Africa - Group A
June 11 - Mexico vs South Africa, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City - 9pm
June 18 - Czechia vs South Africa, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta - 6pm
June 25 - South Africa vs South Korea, Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe - 3am
Morocco - Group C
June 14 - Brazil vs Morocco, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford - 12am
June 20 - Scotland vs Morocco, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough - 12am
June 25 - Morocco vs Haiti, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta - 12am
Ivory Coast - Group E
June 15 - Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia - 1am
June 20 - Germany vs Ivory Coast, BMO Field, Toronto - 10pm
June 25 - Curaçao vs Ivory Coast, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia - 10pm
Tunisia - Group F
June 15 - Sweden vs Tunisia, Etastio BBVA, Guadalupe - 4am
June 21 - Tunisia vs Japan, Etastio BBVA, Guadalupe - 6am
June 26 - Tunisia vs Netherlands, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City - 1am
Egypt - Group G
June 15 - Belgium vs Egypt, Lumen Field, Seattle - 9pm
June 22 - New Zealand vs Egypt, BC Place, Vancouver - 3am
June 27 - Egypt vs Iran, Lumen Field, Seattle - 5am
Cape Verde - Group H
June 15 - Spain vs Cape Verde, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta - 6pm
June 22 - Uruguay vs Cape Verde, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens - 12am
June 27 - Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia, NRG Stadium, Houston -2am
Senegal - Group I
June 16 - France vs Senegal, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford - 9pm
June 23 - Norway vs Senegal, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford - 2am
June 26 - Senegal vs Iraq, BMO Field, Toronto - 9pm
Algeria - Group J
June 17 - Argentina vs Algeria, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City - 3am
June 23 - Jordan vs Algeria, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara - 5am
June 28 - Algeria vs Austria, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City - 4am
Congo DR - Group K
June 17 - Portugal vs DR Congo, NRG Stadium, Houston - 7pm
June 24 - Colombia vs DR Congo, Estadio Akron, Zapopan - 4am
June 28 - DR Congo vs Uzbekistan, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta - 1:30am
Ghana - Group L
June 18 - Ghana vs Panama, BMO Field, Toronto - 1am
June 23 - England vs Ghana, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough - 10pm
June 27 - Croatia vs Ghana, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia - 11pm