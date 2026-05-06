FIFA World Cup fixtures for Africa's teams - Dates, venues, kick off times

FIFA president Gianni Infantino opens his address at the FIFA Congress by confirming that Iran will play at the 2026 World Cup. (0:54)

Infantino confirms Iran will play at the World Cup (0:54)

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The FIFA World Cup will require some late nights and early mornings for Africa's fans, with many fixtures taking place in the wee hours.

Here are all the group stage matches for Africa's 10 teams, including locations and kick off times.

Full World Cup schedule

• Group stages: June 11-27

• Round of 32: June 29-July 3

• Round of 16: July 4-7

• Quarter-finals: July 9-12

• Semi-finals: July 14-15

• Bronze final: July 18

• Final: July 19

All fixtures and results for every country - HERE

All times are in CAT

Mbekezeli Mbokazi is an absolute workhorse for South Africa in defence, and will be key for Bafana in group A. EJ Langer/Soccrates/Getty Images

South Africa - Group A

June 11 - Mexico vs South Africa, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City - 9pm

June 18 - Czechia vs South Africa, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta - 6pm

June 25 - South Africa vs South Korea, Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe - 3am

Morocco - Group C

June 14 - Brazil vs Morocco, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford - 12am

June 20 - Scotland vs Morocco, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough - 12am

June 25 - Morocco vs Haiti, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta - 12am

Ivory Coast - Group E

June 15 - Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia - 1am

June 20 - Germany vs Ivory Coast, BMO Field, Toronto - 10pm

June 25 - Curaçao vs Ivory Coast, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia - 10pm

Tunisia - Group F

June 15 - Sweden vs Tunisia, Etastio BBVA, Guadalupe - 4am

June 21 - Tunisia vs Japan, Etastio BBVA, Guadalupe - 6am

June 26 - Tunisia vs Netherlands, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City - 1am

Egypt - Group G

June 15 - Belgium vs Egypt, Lumen Field, Seattle - 9pm

June 22 - New Zealand vs Egypt, BC Place, Vancouver - 3am

June 27 - Egypt vs Iran, Lumen Field, Seattle - 5am

Cape Verde - Group H

June 15 - Spain vs Cape Verde, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta - 6pm

June 22 - Uruguay vs Cape Verde, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens - 12am

June 27 - Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia, NRG Stadium, Houston -2am

Senegal - Group I

June 16 - France vs Senegal, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford - 9pm

June 23 - Norway vs Senegal, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford - 2am

June 26 - Senegal vs Iraq, BMO Field, Toronto - 9pm

Algeria - Group J

June 17 - Argentina vs Algeria, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City - 3am

June 23 - Jordan vs Algeria, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara - 5am

June 28 - Algeria vs Austria, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City - 4am

Congo DR - Group K

June 17 - Portugal vs DR Congo, NRG Stadium, Houston - 7pm

June 24 - Colombia vs DR Congo, Estadio Akron, Zapopan - 4am

June 28 - DR Congo vs Uzbekistan, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta - 1:30am

Ghana - Group L

June 18 - Ghana vs Panama, BMO Field, Toronto - 1am

June 23 - England vs Ghana, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough - 10pm

June 27 - Croatia vs Ghana, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia - 11pm