Gukesh in action in Grand Chess Tour Poland; Arjun in action in last round of TePe Sigeman Classic: Indian Sports LIVE, May 7

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 7, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: D Gukesh is in action in the Rapid section of Grand Chess Tour Super Rapid & Blitz event in Warsaw, Poland.
Chess: Arjun Erigaisi is in action in the last round of the TePe Sigeman & Co Chess Tournament in Sweden, where he's in the lead.
What happened yesterday?
Chess: D Gukesh beat Javokhir Sindarov in rapid at the Grand Chess Tour event in Poland.
Chess: Arjun Erigaisi beat Zhu Jiner in the penultimate round of the TePe Sigeman & Co Chess Tournament, to become sole lead of the tournament.
ISL: Punjab FC beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0
Archery: Men's and women's compound teams lose at Shanghai World Cup
Table Tennis: Indian women's team bows out of world c'ships with 1-3 loss to USA
Table Tennis: Delhi to host 2026 Commonwealth Championship
Sports Ministry: Ban on bilateral sports with Pakistan to continue, multi-national events exempted