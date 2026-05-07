Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Siwelele - Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

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After Wednesday's bruising 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns will host Siwelele FC at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Saturday in another must-win Betway Premiership clash.

Miguel Cardoso's charges ceded control of the title race by dropping two points. They still top the table with 65 points from 28 games, but Orlando Pirates have 62 from 27 and a superior goal difference of +41 compared to Sundowns' +34.

Cardoso took umbrage with referee Luxolo Badi and his officiating team for their leniency on some heavy Chiefs challenges, and insisted that Sundowns dominated the game.

In the post-match press conference, Cardoso said: "When you arrive at the end and you try to remember [the game], you see one team that tried to play and another one that tried to avoid the other one playing using all the strategies that could be used: to stop the game, to make fouls, to grab.

"Then, of course, [there were] a lot of emotions on the pitch from the beginning to the end."

When all is said and done, Sundowns have no choice but to steam ahead and pick up maximum points against Siwelele on Saturday and away to TS Galaxy on Tuesday before waiting for Orlando Pirates to finish their season.

Sundowns will come to the end of their Premiership campaign early as they prepare for a two-legged CAF Champions League final against Morocco's AS FAR (May 17-24).

Key details

Date: Saturday, May 9 at 17:30 CAT (15:30 GMT)

Venue: Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville

How to watch: The match will air on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams will likely miss the rest of the PSL season after being sent off against Kaizer Chiefs. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Team news

Mamelodi Sundowns will be without midfielder Jayden Adams after his red card against Kaizer Chiefs. Keanu Cupido picked up an injury in that encounter which Cardoso said is likely to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Expected lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Khulumani Ndamane | CB Grant Kekana | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Nuno Santos | AM Tashreeq Matthews | RW Thapelo Morena

ST Iqraam Rayners

Siwelele

GK Ricardo Goss

LB Neo Rapoo | CB Siyabonga Ndebele | CB Nyiko Mobbie | RB Yandisa Mfolozi

CM Lazola Maku | CM Grant Margeman

LW Bohlale Ngwato | AM Manelisi Mazibuko | RW Siphesihle Jeza

ST Ghampani Lungu

Stats

Mamelodi Sundowns had 0.93 expected goals (xG) in their 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs compared to Amakhosi's 0.39, as per Flashscore.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won the last 8 South African Premiership titles and are chasing a ninth on the trot.