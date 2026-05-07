Kvaratskhelia storms through the calm to send PSG into final: UCL Moment of the Week

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Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain had served up a veritable feast of football at the Parc des Princes a week ago.

It ended 5-4 in favour of the Parisians that night, but given the atmosphere inside the Allianz Arena as the players took to the field, this was about to be anyone's game.

With progression to the UEFA Champions League final on offer, the same freedom and verve in Paris was replaced by caution as the two sides battled for the ball in the early exchanges.

Like two heavyweights taking their time to size each other up, Bayern and PSG kept it calm.

Except Khvicha Kvaratskhelia didn't get the memo.

The visitors had the ball at the back and were patiently passing it around, looking for a gap in Bayern's structure. As Matvei Safonov touched the ball to Willian Pacho, the PSG centre-back assessed his options. Nuno Mendes had dropped deep and wide, well clear of Michael Olise and with the space around him, the obvious option.

As he took his time, Bayern moved into their out-of-possession shape - there would be no devastating transitions this time... or so they thought.

At the other end of the pitch, Kvaratskhelia was pinning his marker, Dayot Upamecano, with a view to ensuring the middle of the park wasn't too compact as both defensive lines pushed at each other.

With Pacho lulling everyone into a false sense of security, Kvaratskhelia had enough of the caution. Haring back towards his defender, the Georgian made his way into his own half, offering a passing option for Pacho, who was only all too glad to oblige.

However, the Ecuadorian recognized the pattern of play that Kvaratskhelia was offering and instead of a sedate pass, hammered the ball at the feet of his talented winger. It worked a treat - as Kvaratskhelia diverted the ball first-time towards Fabián Ruiz on the left touchline, before making a swift u-turn that left Upamecano marking air.

In an instant the French defender realized the error of his ways, and only Ruiz could bail him out if the PSG midfielder took his time. Instead, the Spaniard was all too aware of Kvaratskhelia's thought process and played a first-time pass down the wing beyond the Bayern backline.

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Kvaratskhelia was set free, and it was only the Upamecano's recovery pace that made him opt to race straight on down the wing that towards goal. Bayern's defenders ran back alongside three PSG shirts as Kvaratskhelia entered the box and looked up.

At the far end of the box, Ousmane Dembélé realized the dummy his teammate was about to sell the entire Bayern backline, and instead of making his way towards goal, held his run in the box. That was the cue for Kvaratskhelia and as all of Bayern's defenders looked to cover the corridor of uncertainty near the goal line, the Georgian winger sent a low cross into the box.

It deceived everyone, bar Dembele. The four red shirts in Bayern's box watched in horror as the cross trickled past them, Kvaratskhelia's angle of delivery wrongfooting all of them and perfectly falling for Dembele - now in acres of space in the box.

The angle of delivery was perfect, the strength of the pace was perfect - Dembele did not have to break stride or change his feet, and simple stroked the ball first-time past Manuel Neuer, who was left with no chance given the power on the French striker's shot.

Three minutes into the UCL semifinal, PSG now led the tie by two goals. The French heavyweights had sneaked in an early haymaker - one that would eventually take them to their second Champions League final in as many years.

All thanks to the brilliance of Khvicha 'Kvaradona' Kvaratskhelia.