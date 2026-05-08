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          Gukesh in Grand Chess Tour; Delhi vs Odisha in ISL; India vs Lebanon in U17 Women's Asian Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, May 8

          D Gukesh. SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffMay 8, 2026, 02:59 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 8, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Chess: D Gukesh is in action in the Blitz section of Grand Chess Tour Super Rapid & Blitz event in Warsaw, Poland.

          • Football: India vs Lebanon in the U-17 Women's Asian Cup.

          • Football: SC Delhi vs Odisha FC in ISL [5 PM] and Diamond Harbour vs Rajasthan United in IFL [6:30 PM].

          What happened yesterday?

          • Chess: Gukesh beats Caruana in Grand Chess Tour.

          • Chess: Arjun loses to Carlsen in tie-breaks at TePe Siegeman tournament.

          • Archery: Women upset Korea to seal India's first medal; men crash out of Archery World Cup.

          • Boxing: U-17 Indian Girls confirm 12 Medals at Asian U15 & U17 Championships 2026.