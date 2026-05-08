Magesi vs. Orlando Pirates - Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

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Orlando Pirates will visit Magesi at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday with their Betway Premiership fate suddenly in their own hands again.

Mamelodi Sundowns' feisty 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday left the Brazilians on 65 points from 28 games with a goal difference of +34, while Pirates have 62 points from 27 matches with a goal difference of +41.

If Pirates beat Magesi on Saturday, Durban City on May 16 and Orbit College on May 23, it is highly likely they will be champions.

By the time Abdeslam Ouaddou's charges visit Rustenburg, Sundowns will have long concluded their Premiership season. Miguel Cardoso's men will host Siwelele on Saturday, immediately before Pirates' visit to Magesi.

Sundowns will play their last Premiership game away to TS Galaxy on Tuesday before a two-legged CAF Champions League final against Morocco's AS FAR on May 17 & 24.

Both Pirates and Sundowns have shown signs of wear and tear at the end of a bruising campaign. Ouaddou needs to ensure there are no slip-ups in Pirates' run-in. A nine-day break after the Soweto Derby draw with Kaizer Chiefs on April 26 is sure to have helped, and Pirates put Stellenbosch away 2-0 at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday when they returned to action.

Saturday's clash in Polokwane is vital for Magesi, too, as they are currently at the bottom of the 16-team league and on track for automatic relegation. Three points separate them from 13th-placed Chippa, with Orbit College and Marumo Gallants also embroiled in the survival scrap.

Key details

Date: Saturday, May 9 at 20:00 CAT (18:00 GMT)

Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane

How to watch: The game will air on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)

Orlando Pirates have a game in hand over Mamelodi Sundowns... Can the Buccaneers hold their nerve to break the Brazilians' monopoly on the PSL? Orlando Pirates/Instagram

Team news

After the injury he picked up in the 1-1 Soweto Derby draw with Kaizer Chiefs on April 26; Orlando Pirates winger Tshepang Moremi missed Tuesday's win over Stellenbosch. Abdeslam Ouaddou moved Relebohile Mofokeng out wide and deployed Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi as a number 10.

Motsie Matima will miss the game for Magesi due to suspension through an accumulation of yellow cards.

Expected lineups

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Lebone Seema | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | RB Kamogelo Sebelebele

CM Masindi Nemtajela | CM Thalente Mbatha

LW Relebohile Mofokeng | AM Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi | RW Oswin Appollis

ST Yanela Mbuthuma

Magesi

GK Elvis Chipezeze

LB John Managa Mokone | CB Lehlogonolo Mokone | CB Mzwandile Buthelezi | RB Siyabonga Ndlozi

CM Samuel Darpoh | CM Sbusiso Magaqa

LW Mcedi Vandala | AM Sifiso Luthuli | RW Kgomotso Mosadi

ST Thabang Sibanyoni

Stats

If Orlando Pirates win the Premiership, it will be their first league title triumph in 14 years.

Relebohile Mofokeng has scored 6 goals and assisted 3 in his last 6 appearances for Orlando Pirates.