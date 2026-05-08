Sekhukhune United vs. Kaizer Chiefs - Kick-off time, how to watch, teams, news

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Kaizer Chiefs will visit Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday in a game which could ensure they secure their place in next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

Amakhosi need to wrap up third place in the Premiership in order to secure CAF football for a second successive season. They are currently third with 48 points from 27 matches - five ahead of fourth-placed AmaZulu and six ahead of Sekhukhune.

Chiefs showed grit in a 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday - echoing their performance in a 1-1 Soweto Derby draw with Orlando Pirates on April 26.

However, their 2-0 loss to Siwelele on April 29 in between those two draws was a reminder of their lingering vulnerability. It is also worth noting that they have now gone four matches without a win.

Still, if they can beat Sekhukhune on Sunday, then co-head coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze can at least begin to feel confident the club will be in a respectable state come next season as uncertainty lingers over the club's long-term coaching direction.

Ben Youssef and Kaze have been in charge since the shock departure of Nasreddine Nabi after Chiefs' first defeat of the season - a 3-1 loss to Sekhukhune in September.

They have been unable to keep Amakhosi in the title race, with Sundowns and Pirates certain to clinch the two CAF Champions League spots regardless of who wins the Premiership.

Durban City will go to the CAF Confederation Cup due to winning the Nedbank Cup, with the remaining Confed Cup spot going to the third-placed team in the Premiership.

Key details

Date: Sunday, May 10 at 17:30 CAT (15:30 GMT)

Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane

How to watch: The match will air on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)

Kaizer Chiefs are looking to secure their place in CAF competition for next season. Kaizer Chiefs/Instagram

Team news

Mduduzi Shabalala is set for surgery after a lunge from Jayden Adams forced him off in the first half of Chiefs' draw with Mamelodi Sundowns. Siphesihle Ndlovu, meanwhile, is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Sekhukhune United have yet to welcome star striker Bradley Grobler - known for tormenting Kaizer Chiefs - back from injury.

Expected lineups

Sekhukhune United

GK Renaldo Leaner

LB Vuyo Letlapa | CB Daniel Cardoso | CB Trésor Yamba | RB Tshepho Mashiloane

CM Thato Khiba | CM Siphesihle Mkhize

LW Lesiba Nku | AM Olerato Mandi | RW Vusimuzi Mncube

ST Bright Ndlovu

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Brandon Petersen

LB Bradley Cross | CB Given Msimango | CB Aden McCarthy | RB Thabiso Monyane

CM Sibongiseni 'Ox' Mthethwa | CM Lebo Maboe

LW Mfundo Vilakazi | AM Makabi Glody Lilepo | RW Pule Mmodi

ST Flávio da Silva

Stats

Kaizer Chiefs have not won any of their last 4 games.

Brandon Petersen made 5 saves in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns and 6 in the prior recent draw against Orlando Pirates on April 26.