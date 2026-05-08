Isle of Man TT 2026: How to watch, schedule, dates, entry list, lap records, Michael Dunlop records

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The world's most exhilarating annual motorcycle race is back with new procedures to maximise the action.

The Isle of Man TT is notoriously fraught with danger although great strides have been made in recent years to make it safer for its participants. The 37.73 mile course is run through the public roads.

But legends are made on the Isle of Man every year when the small island in the Irish Sea becomes the home of this thrilling event.

This year, a greater number of rest days and contingency periods will be introduced. This should reduce the impact of the weather, one of the many issues to tackle for riders at the TT.

Wind and rain struck the TT last year but it still attracted 51,650 fans, according to organisers, the most in 15 years.

Michael Dunlop, Peter Hickman, Davey Todd, John McGuinness and co will be back in 2026 seeking more glory and records.

When is the 2026 Isle of Man TT?

The TT runs from Bank Holiday Monday on May 25 until Saturday June 6.

What is the 2026 Isle of Man TT schedule?

Monday May 25

10:45 - Newcomer Speed Controlled Lap (Solo and Sidecar)

11:00 - Supersport / Sportbike

11:45 - Sidecars

12:40 - Superbike / Superstock

QUALIFYING 1

14:15 - Supersport / Sportbike

15:00 - Sidecars

15:55 - Superbike / Superstock

Tuesday May 26

QUALIFYING 2

18:30 - Superbike / Superstock

19:20 - Supersport / Sportbike

20:15 - Sidecars

Wednesday May 27

QUALIFYING 3

13:00 - Supersport / Sportbike

14:00 - Sidecars

14:55 - Superbike / Superstock

QUALIFYING 4

18:30 - Superbike / Superstock

19:20 - Supersport / Sportbike

20:15 - Sidecars

Thursday May 28

Rest day

Friday May 29

QUALIFYING 5

10:30 - Superbike / Superstock

11:25 - Sidecars

12:20 - Supersport / Sportbike

QUALIFYING 6

13:15 - Superbike / Superstock

14:20 - Sidecars

15:10 - Supersport / Sportbike

Saturday May 30

10:45 - Superstock TT Race 1 - [3 laps]

13:30 - Sidecar TT Race 1 - [3 laps]

Sunday May 31

13:30 - Superbike TT - [6 laps]

Monday June 1

Rest day

Tuesday June 2

10:45 - Supersport TT Race 1 - [4 laps]

13:00 - Sidecar Shakedown - [1 lap]

14:15 - Sportbike TT Race 1 - [3 laps]

15:50 - Solo Practice - [1 lap]

Wednesday June 3

10:45 - Sidecar TT Race 2 - [3 laps]

13:30 - Superstock TT Race 2 - [3 laps]

15:30 - Solo Practice - [1 lap]

Thursday June 4

Rest day

Friday June 5

10:45 - Supersport TT Race 2 - [4 laps]

14:00 - Sportbike TT Race 2 - [3 laps]

16:00 - Senior TT Practice - [1 lap]

Sunday June 6

11:00 - Senior TT - [6 laps]

How to watch Isle of Man TT 2026 in the UK

The TT is raced on the Isle of Man's public roads. Getty

The TT Live Pass offers live and on-demand coverage of every qualifying and race session via a live stream. It allows allows you to catch up with action on-demand. The service can be ordered for £23.99. Highlights of the TT will also be broadcast on ITVX.

Isle of Man TT 2026 entry list

1000cc TT Seeded Top 20 (Superbike, Superstock and Senior)

1 - John McGuinness | Honda Racing UK | Honda

2 - Nathan Harrison | H&H Motorcycles | Honda

3 - Dean Harrison | Honda Racing UK | Honda

4 - Jamie Coward | Rapid Honda with DriveLife | Honda

5 - David Johnson | Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki with Carl Cox | Kawasaki

6 - Michael Dunlop | MD Racing | BMW

7 - Josh Brookes | DAO Racing | Honda

8 - Davey Todd | 8TEN Racing | BMW

9 - Mike Browne | Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing | Honda

10 - Peter Hickman | 8TEN Racing | BMW

11 - Conor Cummins | Bathams AJN Racing | BMW

12 - Ian Hutchinson | TeamRST | BMW

13 - Dominic Herbertson | KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart | BMW

14 - Shaun Anderson | Penz 13 | BMW

15 - Rob Hodson | SMT Racing | Honda

16 - Paul Jordan | Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 | Honda

17 - Michael Evans | Dafabet Racing | Honda

18 - Phillip Crowe | Handtrans / Nigel Appleyard / AgriWash UK | BMW

19 - Brian McCormack | Roadhouse Macau | BMW

20 - Julian Trummer | Smith Racing | BMW

Sidecar TT Seeded Top 10

1 - Ryan Crowe / Callum Crowe | Opul / Kelproperties | LCR Honda

2 - Pete Founds / Jevan Walmsley | Marin Motorsport / AWB Engineering | LCF Honda

3 - Ben Birchall / Mark Wilkes | Hager / Wyckham Blackwell | LCR Honda

4 - Lewis Blackstock / Oscar Lawrence | DAO / Dave Holden Racing | LCR Yamaha

5 - Lee Crawford / Scott Hardie | Team ARC / SJH Bodyworks | LCR Kawasaki

6 - Todd Ellis / Emmanuelle Clément | Brookland Sand & Aggregates | CES Yamaha

7 - Tim Reeves / Melanie Farnier | Carl Cox Motorsport | LCR Honda

8 - George Holden / Jake Lowther | Barnes Racing | LCR Honda

9 - Kieran Clarke / Andrew Johnson | Eddy's Moto Tadcaster | CES Yamaha

10 - Stephen Kershaw / Rhys Gibbons | Express Tyres / Quattro Group | LCR Honda

Isle of Man TT lap records

Senior (outright)

Peter Hickman in 2023, BMW 1000 RR. Time: 16'36.115. Average speed (mph): 136.358

Superbike

Michael Dunlop in 2024, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SC82. Time: 16'38.953. Average speed (mph) 135.970

Supersport

Michael Dunlop in 2023, Yamaha YZF-R6. Time: 17'21.605. Average speed (mph): 130.403.

Supertwin

Michael Dunlop in 2025, Paton S1-R. Time: 18'23.791. Average speed (mph): 123.056.

Superstock

Peter Hickman in 2023, BMW M 1000 RR. Time: 16'36.115. Average speed (mph): 136.358.

Sidecar

Ben Birchall and Tom Birchall in 2023, LCR Honda. Time: 18'45.850. Average speed (mph): 120.645.

Isle of Man TT race records

Senior (six laps)

Peter Hickman in 2023, BMW M 1000 RR. Time: 1:42.29.489. Average speed (mph): 132.526.

Superbike (six laps)

Michael Dunlop in 2023, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. Time: 1:43.01.855. Average speed (mph): 131.832.

Supersport (four laps)

Michael Dunlop in 2023, Yamaha YZF-R6. Time: 1:10.50.234. Average speed (mph): 127.831.

Supertwin (three laps)

Michael Dunlop in 2025, Paton S1-R. Time: 56.04.007. Average speed (mph): 121.131.

Superstock (three laps)

Peter Hickman in 2023, BMW M 1000 RR. Time: 50.48.301. Average speed (mph): 133.675.

Sidecar (three laps)

Ben Birchall and Tom Birchall in 2023, LCR Honda. Time: 56.41.816. Average speed (mph): 119.784.

What records does Michael Dunlop hold?

Michael Dunlop is the TT's most successful rider. Getty

Michael Dunlop is the TT's most accomplished rider.

He holds the all-time record for race wins (33) and podiums (51) and will be back this year for more.

Two years ago, he emotionally eclipsed the race win record held by his uncle Joey, whose 24 wins were the benchmark since 2000.

Michael is from a legendary family of road racers who, together, have won 60 TT races and stood on the podium 103 times.

However, there is tragedy attached to their legacy. Michael's uncle Joey, father Robert, and brother William all died in road racing accidents.