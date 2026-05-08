Isle of Man TT 2026: How to watch, schedule, dates, entry list, lap records, Michael Dunlop records

The world's most exhilarating annual motorcycle race is back with new procedures to maximise the action.
The Isle of Man TT is notoriously fraught with danger although great strides have been made in recent years to make it safer for its participants. The 37.73 mile course is run through the public roads.
But legends are made on the Isle of Man every year when the small island in the Irish Sea becomes the home of this thrilling event.
This year, a greater number of rest days and contingency periods will be introduced. This should reduce the impact of the weather, one of the many issues to tackle for riders at the TT.
Wind and rain struck the TT last year but it still attracted 51,650 fans, according to organisers, the most in 15 years.
Michael Dunlop, Peter Hickman, Davey Todd, John McGuinness and co will be back in 2026 seeking more glory and records.
When is the 2026 Isle of Man TT?
The TT runs from Bank Holiday Monday on May 25 until Saturday June 6.
What is the 2026 Isle of Man TT schedule?
Monday May 25
10:45 - Newcomer Speed Controlled Lap (Solo and Sidecar)
11:00 - Supersport / Sportbike
11:45 - Sidecars
12:40 - Superbike / Superstock
QUALIFYING 1
14:15 - Supersport / Sportbike
15:00 - Sidecars
15:55 - Superbike / Superstock
Tuesday May 26
QUALIFYING 2
18:30 - Superbike / Superstock
19:20 - Supersport / Sportbike
20:15 - Sidecars
Wednesday May 27
QUALIFYING 3
13:00 - Supersport / Sportbike
14:00 - Sidecars
14:55 - Superbike / Superstock
QUALIFYING 4
18:30 - Superbike / Superstock
19:20 - Supersport / Sportbike
20:15 - Sidecars
Thursday May 28
Rest day
Friday May 29
QUALIFYING 5
10:30 - Superbike / Superstock
11:25 - Sidecars
12:20 - Supersport / Sportbike
QUALIFYING 6
13:15 - Superbike / Superstock
14:20 - Sidecars
15:10 - Supersport / Sportbike
Saturday May 30
10:45 - Superstock TT Race 1 - [3 laps]
13:30 - Sidecar TT Race 1 - [3 laps]
Sunday May 31
13:30 - Superbike TT - [6 laps]
Monday June 1
Rest day
Tuesday June 2
10:45 - Supersport TT Race 1 - [4 laps]
13:00 - Sidecar Shakedown - [1 lap]
14:15 - Sportbike TT Race 1 - [3 laps]
15:50 - Solo Practice - [1 lap]
Wednesday June 3
10:45 - Sidecar TT Race 2 - [3 laps]
13:30 - Superstock TT Race 2 - [3 laps]
15:30 - Solo Practice - [1 lap]
Thursday June 4
Rest day
Friday June 5
10:45 - Supersport TT Race 2 - [4 laps]
14:00 - Sportbike TT Race 2 - [3 laps]
16:00 - Senior TT Practice - [1 lap]
Sunday June 6
11:00 - Senior TT - [6 laps]
How to watch Isle of Man TT 2026 in the UK
The TT Live Pass offers live and on-demand coverage of every qualifying and race session via a live stream. It allows allows you to catch up with action on-demand. The service can be ordered for £23.99. Highlights of the TT will also be broadcast on ITVX.
Isle of Man TT 2026 entry list
1000cc TT Seeded Top 20 (Superbike, Superstock and Senior)
1 - John McGuinness | Honda Racing UK | Honda
2 - Nathan Harrison | H&H Motorcycles | Honda
3 - Dean Harrison | Honda Racing UK | Honda
4 - Jamie Coward | Rapid Honda with DriveLife | Honda
5 - David Johnson | Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki with Carl Cox | Kawasaki
6 - Michael Dunlop | MD Racing | BMW
7 - Josh Brookes | DAO Racing | Honda
8 - Davey Todd | 8TEN Racing | BMW
9 - Mike Browne | Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing | Honda
10 - Peter Hickman | 8TEN Racing | BMW
11 - Conor Cummins | Bathams AJN Racing | BMW
12 - Ian Hutchinson | TeamRST | BMW
13 - Dominic Herbertson | KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart | BMW
14 - Shaun Anderson | Penz 13 | BMW
15 - Rob Hodson | SMT Racing | Honda
16 - Paul Jordan | Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 | Honda
17 - Michael Evans | Dafabet Racing | Honda
18 - Phillip Crowe | Handtrans / Nigel Appleyard / AgriWash UK | BMW
19 - Brian McCormack | Roadhouse Macau | BMW
20 - Julian Trummer | Smith Racing | BMW
Sidecar TT Seeded Top 10
1 - Ryan Crowe / Callum Crowe | Opul / Kelproperties | LCR Honda
2 - Pete Founds / Jevan Walmsley | Marin Motorsport / AWB Engineering | LCF Honda
3 - Ben Birchall / Mark Wilkes | Hager / Wyckham Blackwell | LCR Honda
4 - Lewis Blackstock / Oscar Lawrence | DAO / Dave Holden Racing | LCR Yamaha
5 - Lee Crawford / Scott Hardie | Team ARC / SJH Bodyworks | LCR Kawasaki
6 - Todd Ellis / Emmanuelle Clément | Brookland Sand & Aggregates | CES Yamaha
7 - Tim Reeves / Melanie Farnier | Carl Cox Motorsport | LCR Honda
8 - George Holden / Jake Lowther | Barnes Racing | LCR Honda
9 - Kieran Clarke / Andrew Johnson | Eddy's Moto Tadcaster | CES Yamaha
10 - Stephen Kershaw / Rhys Gibbons | Express Tyres / Quattro Group | LCR Honda
Isle of Man TT lap records
Senior (outright)
Peter Hickman in 2023, BMW 1000 RR. Time: 16'36.115. Average speed (mph): 136.358
Superbike
Michael Dunlop in 2024, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SC82. Time: 16'38.953. Average speed (mph) 135.970
Supersport
Michael Dunlop in 2023, Yamaha YZF-R6. Time: 17'21.605. Average speed (mph): 130.403.
Supertwin
Michael Dunlop in 2025, Paton S1-R. Time: 18'23.791. Average speed (mph): 123.056.
Superstock
Peter Hickman in 2023, BMW M 1000 RR. Time: 16'36.115. Average speed (mph): 136.358.
Sidecar
Ben Birchall and Tom Birchall in 2023, LCR Honda. Time: 18'45.850. Average speed (mph): 120.645.
Isle of Man TT race records
Senior (six laps)
Peter Hickman in 2023, BMW M 1000 RR. Time: 1:42.29.489. Average speed (mph): 132.526.
Superbike (six laps)
Michael Dunlop in 2023, Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. Time: 1:43.01.855. Average speed (mph): 131.832.
Supersport (four laps)
Michael Dunlop in 2023, Yamaha YZF-R6. Time: 1:10.50.234. Average speed (mph): 127.831.
Supertwin (three laps)
Michael Dunlop in 2025, Paton S1-R. Time: 56.04.007. Average speed (mph): 121.131.
Superstock (three laps)
Peter Hickman in 2023, BMW M 1000 RR. Time: 50.48.301. Average speed (mph): 133.675.
Sidecar (three laps)
Ben Birchall and Tom Birchall in 2023, LCR Honda. Time: 56.41.816. Average speed (mph): 119.784.
What records does Michael Dunlop hold?
Michael Dunlop is the TT's most accomplished rider.
He holds the all-time record for race wins (33) and podiums (51) and will be back this year for more.
Two years ago, he emotionally eclipsed the race win record held by his uncle Joey, whose 24 wins were the benchmark since 2000.
Michael is from a legendary family of road racers who, together, have won 60 TT races and stood on the podium 103 times.
However, there is tragedy attached to their legacy. Michael's uncle Joey, father Robert, and brother William all died in road racing accidents.