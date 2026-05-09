India at Archery World Cup; Goa vs Bagan, Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, May 9

Open Extended Reactions

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 9, 2026.

What's on today?

Chess: D Gukesh is in action in the Blitz section of Grand Chess Tour Super Rapid & Blitz event in Warsaw, Poland.

Archery: Multiple Indians are in action at the Archery World Cup in Shanghai.

Shooting: Indians in action at the Shotgun World Cup in Almaty.

Football: FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan (5pm) and Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC (7:30pm) in ISL.

What happened yesterday?