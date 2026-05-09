India at Archery World Cup; Goa vs Bagan, Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, May 9

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 9, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: D Gukesh is in action in the Blitz section of Grand Chess Tour Super Rapid & Blitz event in Warsaw, Poland.
Archery: Multiple Indians are in action at the Archery World Cup in Shanghai.
Shooting: Indians in action at the Shotgun World Cup in Almaty.
Football: FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan (5pm) and Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC (7:30pm) in ISL.
What happened yesterday?
Football: India beat Lebanon to enter quarterfinals of U-17 Women's Asian Cup for the first time ever.
Football: Odisha FC grabbed their second win of the ISL season after early goals against SC Delhi.
Wrestling: UWW had confirmed Vinesh informed ITA of retirement.
Boxing: 5 boxers moved to semifinals of Asian U17 C'ships.
Football: Diamond Harbour FC edged closer to IFL title with 5-2 comeback win over Rajasthan United FC.
Chess: Global Chess League to return to India for fourth season.
Archery: Simranjeet, Sahil kept India in medal hunt amid inconsistent show at World Cup.
Shooting: Shapath hit two perfect series to finish day one as best Indian shooter in Shotgun World Cup.
Basketball: India Basketball League earned NBA backing in bid to grow sport in country.
Badminton: Don't want money or grand parades, just want to know our country is watching - Satwik.