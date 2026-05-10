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          Blasters vs Mohammedan, NorthEast vs Chennaiyin in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, May 10

          Kerala Blasters players celebrate after scoring against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Prathiksha MK/ISL
          • ESPN staffMay 10, 2026, 02:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 10, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Archery: Multiple Indians are in action at the Archery World Cup in Shanghai.

          • Shooting: Indians in action at the Shotgun World Cup in Almaty.

          • Football: Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC (5pm) and NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC (7:30pm) in ISL.

          • Squash: The World Squash Championships arecontinue in Giza, Egypt.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: Mohun Bagan drew 1-1 with FC Goa in the ISL, while Jamshedpur FC lost 1-0 to Bengaluru FC

          • Archery: Sahil Jadhav won his maiden World Cup medal with bronze at the World Cup in Shanghai

          • Squash: Ramit, Velavan lost in the first round of the World Championships.

          • Shooting: Neeru finished seventh in women's trap as India's medal drought continued.

          • Athletics: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor won the shot put title, Annu Rani was 3rd in women's javelin in Sangrur leg of Indian Athletics Series.

          • Wrestling: WFI issued a show-cause notice to Vinesh Phogat, and declared her ineligible to compete till June 26