Blasters vs Mohammedan, NorthEast vs Chennaiyin in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, May 10

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 10, 2026.
What's on today?
Archery: Multiple Indians are in action at the Archery World Cup in Shanghai.
Shooting: Indians in action at the Shotgun World Cup in Almaty.
Football: Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC (5pm) and NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC (7:30pm) in ISL.
Squash: The World Squash Championships arecontinue in Giza, Egypt.
What happened yesterday?
Football: Mohun Bagan drew 1-1 with FC Goa in the ISL, while Jamshedpur FC lost 1-0 to Bengaluru FC
Archery: Sahil Jadhav won his maiden World Cup medal with bronze at the World Cup in Shanghai
Squash: Ramit, Velavan lost in the first round of the World Championships.
Shooting: Neeru finished seventh in women's trap as India's medal drought continued.
Athletics: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor won the shot put title, Annu Rani was 3rd in women's javelin in Sangrur leg of Indian Athletics Series.
Wrestling: WFI issued a show-cause notice to Vinesh Phogat, and declared her ineligible to compete till June 26