Swarm even playoff series with crucial win

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The Georgia Swarm secured a decisive 21-10 victory over the Halifax Thunderbirds on Saturday at Scotiabank Centre Canada, fueled by a relentless offensive attack.

Three players recorded at least nine points for the Swarm, who evened the best-of-three semifinal series at 1-1. Game 3 is Sunday at 6 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Centre.

Shayne Jackson collected a game-high 10 points on three goals and seven assists. Lyle Thompson and Kaleb Benedict were equally formidable, each contributing nine points. Thompson found the back of the net four times and added five assists, while Benedict scored three goals and dished out six assists. Nolan Byrne also had a strong performance with four goals. Goaltender Brett Dobson recorded 44 saves.

For the Thunderbirds, Clarke Petterson finished with a team-high nine assists. Jason Knox led the Thunderbirds in scoring with four goals, and Cody Jamieson added two goals and five assists. Mike Robinson also contributed two goals. Warren Hill made 17 saves and Drew Hutchison stopped 13 shots.

Georgia established control early, jumping to a 5-2 lead after the first quarter and extending it to 11-7 by halftime. The Swarm continued to pull away in the second half, outscoring the Thunderbirds 5-1 in the third quarter and 5-2 in the fourth to seal the commanding win.

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