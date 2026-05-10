Rock advance to NLL finals by pulling away from Seals in second half

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The Toronto Rock advanced to the NLL finals by defeating the San Diego Seals 14-8 on Saturday at TD Coliseum, fueled by a dominant second-half performance. The Rock won the series 2-1.

Sam English led the offensive charge for Toronto with two goals and three assists. The hosts saw contributions from across the roster, with CJ Kirst (two goals, two assists), Hugh Kelleher (two goals, one assist), Chris Boushy (two goals) and Owen Hiltz (two goals) all finding the net multiple times. Goaltender Nick Rose was stellar, making 53 saves and adding two assists.

Zach Currier was the main offensive force for the Seals, scoring three goals and adding three assists. Wesley Berg contributed a goal and an assist, while Connor Robinson chipped in with three assists. Goaltender Cameron Dunkerley, starting in place of the injured Christopher Origlieri, recorded 33 saves. Origlieri was unavailable due to concussion symptoms.

Toronto jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first quarter, with goals from Brad Kri, English, Dan Craig and Kelleher. San Diego responded emphatically, scoring five unanswered goals, including two from Currier, to close the first half with a 5-4 lead.

After San Diego scored on a power-play goal from Currier to lead 6-5 in the third quarter, Toronto seized control. The Rock closed the third with a four-goal run, which included two goals from Boushy, to take a 9-6 advantage. Toronto continued the surge into the final frame, with English and Mark Matthews scoring to extend the lead to 11-6 as part of what became a 6-0 scoring run.

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