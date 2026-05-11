India vs China in AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Quarterfinal; East Bengal vs Punjab in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, May 10

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 10, 2026.
What's on today?
Football: India vs China in AFC u17 W Asian Cup Quarterfinal (winner makes it to the u17 World Cup). Kickoff @- 5PM IST, telecast on AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel
Football: East Bengal take on Punjab in a crunch ISL clash
What happened yesterday?
Archery: Deepika leads women's recurve team to dramatic World Cup gold; India finish with two medals
Football: Kerala Blasters beat Mohammedan SC; NorthEast United beat Chennaiyin FC
Football: India out of AFC U17 Asian Cup (men's)