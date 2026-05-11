        <
        >

          India vs China in AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Quarterfinal; East Bengal vs Punjab in ISL: Indian Sports LIVE, May 10

          East Bengal players celebrate a goal in the 3-3 draw against Bengaluru FC. Abhijit Addya/Focus Sports/ISL
          • ESPN staffMay 11, 2026, 02:15 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 10, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Football: India vs China in AFC u17 W Asian Cup Quarterfinal (winner makes it to the u17 World Cup). Kickoff @- 5PM IST, telecast on AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel

          • Football: East Bengal take on Punjab in a crunch ISL clash

          What happened yesterday?

          • Archery: Deepika leads women's recurve team to dramatic World Cup gold; India finish with two medals

          • Football: Kerala Blasters beat Mohammedan SC; NorthEast United beat Chennaiyin FC

          • Football: India out of AFC U17 Asian Cup (men's)