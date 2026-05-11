TS Galaxy vs. Mamelodi Sundowns - Kick-off time, team news, how to watch

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Mamelodi Sundowns will conclude their Betway Premiership campaign on Tuesday, away to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in a vital clash with a familiar foe.

Sundowns are in desperate need of a win. They lead the Premiership with 68 points from 29 games and a goal difference of +37, but second-placed Orlando Pirates have 65 points from 28 matches and a superior goal difference of +44.

While Sundowns are heading into their final league game -- concluding the season early ahead of their two-legged CAF Champions League final against Morocco's AS FAR on May 17 & 24 -- Pirates still have to play Durban City at home on May 16 and Orbit College away on May 23.

If Miguel Cardoso's charges can snap up the final three league points on offer, then their title destiny may not completely be in their hands, but they certainly will not have left Abdeslam Ouaddou's team an easy task.

But Galaxy will not make it easy for them, as the sides have a tense recent history. Their fans, and Orlando Pirates', will certainly be cheering hard against the Brazilians.

Galaxy knocked Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup last 16 in February, but the clubs have built a rivalry since the tackle from former Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu ended current interim Galaxy head coach Bernard Parker's playing career in October 2023.

Parker has a long, often acrimonious history with Mamelodi Sundowns. Shortly before the tackle from Zungu which ultimately ended his playing career, he criticised the club when he launched his 2023 autobiography "From a Shack to Destiny" for their lack of consideration for his home circumstances when he was attempting to earn his first professional contract.

Parker accused Sundowns of leaving him in limbo regarding his future when he was in desperate need of stable income. He eventually joined Benoni Premier United - a club in flux - around the time of their acquisition of Hellenic's top-flight status, and became one of South Africa's most prolific strikers, later playing on the wing and even as a full-back for Kaizer Chiefs.

In more recent interviews with first Robert Marawa and then Mazola Molefe, Parker accused Sundowns, their players and then-head coach Rhulani Mokwena of showing insufficient regard for his condition after Zungu's challenge and failing to visit him in hospital.

The Zungu tackle on Parker was the catalyst for a rivalry between Mokwena and then-TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramović, which saw barbs traded in the media regularly. Both coaches may be on to pastures new, but the fates of Sundowns and Galaxy still so often appear inevitably entwined.

TS Galaxy players will be supported by their own fans, as well as those of Orlando Pirates, as they look to deny Mamelodi Sundowns another PSL title. TS Galaxy/Instagram - @tsgalaxyfc

Key details

Date: Tuesday, May 12 at 19:30 CAT (17:30 GMT)

Venue: Mbombela Stadium

How to watch: The match will air on SuperSport PSL (DSTV channel 202)

Team news

Khuliso Mudau joined midfielder Jayden Adams on Sundowns' suspension list after the right-back got a yellow card in Sundowns' 7-4 Saturday win over Siwelele - a game which set a Premier Soccer League (PSL) era combined goals record for a single game.

Keanu Cupido is out for the rest of the season as a result of the damage done to his clavicle by a horror Siphesihle Ndlovu challenge on Wednesday in the 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs.

Thapelo Morena also missed the Siwelele win after an awkward fall in that game, but Arthur Sales returned off the bench after three games out of the matchday squad.

Expected lineups

TS Galaxy

GK Eliezer Ira Tapé

LB Solomon Letsoenyo | CB Igor Salatiel | CB Mlondi Mncwango | RB Lentswe Motaung

CM Tshepo Kakora | CM Sphesihle Maduna | CM Mpho Mvelase

AM Seluleko Mahlambi

ST Victor Letsoalo | ST Sedwyn George

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Divine Lunga | CB Khulumani Ndamane | CB Grant Kekana | RB Zuko Mdunyelwa

CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Tashreeq Matthews | AM Nuno Santos | RW Kutlwano Letlhaku

ST Iqraam Rayners

Stats

If Mamelodi Sundowns clinch the Premiership title, it will be their ninth in a row.

Brayan León has 3 goals and 2 assists from his last 3 games for Mamelodi Sundowns.